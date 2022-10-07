OKLAHOMA CITY – Given the caliber of opponent, Muskogee coach Travis Hill openly worried about the Roughers’ focus while facing winless U.S. Grant. A dominant first-quarter performance showed it certainly wasn’t an issue.
No. 4-ranked Muskogee rolled up 52 points in the quarter en route to a 66-0 win over the Generals on Friday night at C.B. Speegle Stadium. A running clock began being used at the start of the second quarter or the Roughers’ victory margin would have been much larger.
Muskogee (6-0, 3-0 District 6AII-1) kept pace with No. 1 Stillwater atop the district standings. Grant (0-6, 0-3) had only 24 players in uniform and didn’t record a first down.
The Roughers “were focused and disciplined,” Hill said. “That’s asking a lot of young kids, when they get up big in a football game, to stay kind of into it and do it right. Film will tell us a lot more, but yeah, we were happy with the performance and happy with the way they came here and the way they presented themselves.”
Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin completed 4 of 6 passes for 208 yards, with touchdowns on each of his completions. Jayden Bell scored a pair of touchdowns, on a 41-yard punt return and a 70-yard reception. Kayden McGee caught a 47-yard touchdown pass and added a 19-yard interception return for another score.
The Roughers finished with 458 yards on only 31 snaps, a 14.8-yard average. Kicker Darrion Armstrong made all nine of his extra-point attempts and added a 29-yard field goal.
Defensively, Muskogee also dominated, limiting the Generals to minus-71 yards of offense in the first quarter and minus-77 for the game. Only five of Grant’s 28 plays went for positive yardage. The Generals’ top offensive producer was Johnathan Anderson, who carried twice for four yards.
“What we’re pleased about is Tuesday and Wednesday,” Hill said. “What’s that all about? We practiced well, even though we (were preparing for) a team that wasn’t going to be highly competitive. Then we came out and showed on the field with the little things … we seemed to do alright.”
The Roughers had five one-play scoring possessions in the first quarter. Flcklin hit Ondraye Beasley on a 47-yard touchdown pass on Muskogee’s first offensive snap. After Bell’s punt return, Flcklin connected with McGee. Then came the 70-yarder to Bell. Ficklin later threw a bubble screen pass to Brandon Tolbert, who took it the rest of the way to complete a 44-yard scoring play.
McGee’s interception return with 13 seconds left in the first quarter made it 45-0, and after the Roughers covered the ensuing kickoff after Grant failed to successfully field it, LaTavian Johnson scored on a 25-yard run on the final play of the quarter.
“We knew we wouldn’t have a tough opponent, so we had to stay focused and play our game,” Ficklin said. “We wanted to get better and not take any downs off. We knew we had to come into this game and play our hardest.”
Officials signalled for the running clock before the ball was snapped in the second quarter. That quarter was scoreless, but Johnson added a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Bacari Tolbert finished the scoring with a 14-yard run with 5:24 left in the game.
Now the Roughers can turn their attention to a rivalry game next Thursday, when they will host nearby Tahlequah.
“We’ll be ready for Tahlequah,” Ficklin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.