As his school hosted the Frontier Valley Conference cross country meet at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex on Tuesday, Muskogee’s Candon West finished 19th of 61 runners in 17 minutes, 57 seconds on the varsity 5K course. Noah Meacham of Broken Arrow won in 16:26. Owasso won the boys team title.
Jenks, led by Ava Cornelius’ winning time of 19:33, captured the girls team title. The Lady Roughers did not compete on the varsity level.
Among other divisional top finishes, Angel Mosaivas of Muskogee was 11th in JV, 19:13, and Carter Collins was 11th on the junior high 2-mile, 11:52.
