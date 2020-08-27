Don Yates resigned as Muskogee’s softball coach Thursday afternoon, MPS officials said in an email statement.
The release said Yates was resigning due to “personal reasons.” Yates, contacted by the Phoenix, said he met with Parker Wednesday evening.
In the statement, Jason Parker, Muskogee athletic director, said
“Don has been a pivotal leader not only within our Softball program but the entire Athletic Department. We fully support Coach Yates in doing what’s best for him and his family. We know that everything he does is with Muskogee students in mind; which means this was not an easy move for him.
“We know that this decision is what is best for Don and the program. We hope the time away enables him to focus on what’s most important for him personally. Our job now is to focus on what’s best for Muskogee softball.”
Junior High assistant coach Kodi Morrison will take over as interim coach for the fall and spring seasons, respectively. Coach Morrison has spent the last five years at Muskogee serving as both a high school girls basketball assistant and junior high coach, having previously spent time coaching for Byng Public Schools.
Morrison was a standout softball and girls basketball player at Varnum High School and went on to play college basketball at the University of Oklahoma before completing her career at East Central University.
“Kodi is not only a fantastic softball coach from a technical perspective, but she has the interpersonal skills and knowledge of the program which will enable her to be transformational in her role as interim head coach,” Parker said.
“Assistant doaches Roy Jordan and Brittany Beaudette have also done a great job for us and will continue in their roles as high school sssistants. I am excited about the people we have in place to help propel this program forward.”
The Roughers are off to a 1-7 start. They don't play again until Aug. 31. The scheduled games in the Shawnee Firelake Festival on Thursday and Friday will not take place.
Yates took over in May 2018. He was an assistant under both Keith Coleman and also Rick Carbone, who he replaced.
