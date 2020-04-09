Don Yates remembers the point in which his coaching year changed, even as Muskogee’s softball coach resumed his teaching role in distance learning this week.
The slowpitch game at Jenks that Thursday afternoon in mid-March had gotten away from them. During the contest he received word that school that Friday would be cancelled out of concern for the spread of COVID-19.
“I looked at the girls and just said ‘I don’t know if it’s going to end this way,’” he said. “Other than that I really didn’t know what to say or do with them. What could you say, no one knew what was ahead. From that point on it was terrible.”
It did all end that day.
Muskogee’s loss that Thursday concluded a very premature season at 3-2. School would eventually be closed for good as well as all extra-curricular activities, and now, only the distance learning plan set forth statewide exists.
Yates has his school office area in one room, his wife Brenda, a teacher at Wagoner, in another, all from home. How he goes about his duties now is far different from anything before. Softball is a class, but a class without a season and for his five seniors, not an off-season to look toward.
“You can’t conduct a virtual workout, like use Zoom and give them instruction while they’re watching,” he said, noting the restriction on direct workouts using online applications such as Zoom or FaceTime. “I’ve got a remind group on text where I can send them stuff, and one for parents I sent some scholarship information on just today.”
Some of his seniors are either committed to or close to committing and signing with a college. But, with colleges on in-person restriction until April 15, some of that process cannot fully play out.
So now, it’s all about sending workout plans to players, entrusting them to do them on their own. He spent part of his afternoon with a sales rep shopping for uniform updates for next season, but any orders can’t be filled with factories on shutdown.
It just didn’t hit Yates vocationally.
Yates’ daughter Sara earned an outstanding senior award at Oklahoma State and was to emcee a banquet this spring prior to graduation. All of that is cancelled and graduation is now off until December.
“The banquet was a big deal with the regents there and all that won’t be made up,” he said. “Then they got the notification the other day that they won’t have graduation, and she’ll be out in the work force before she gets to go across the stage.”
He had two nephews playing baseball, one at Berryhill High, another at Northern-Oklahoma Tonkawa, both of which took hard hits as well.
“My youngest nephew playing (at Berryhill), eight of their nine starters were seniors,” Yates said. “They lost one time in six games and that on a fluke play. Those kids had a shot at a state championship and had played together since kindergarten.”
The oldest hadn’t committed to a four-year school and now everything’s on hold since schools are going to have to evaluate what they have coming back and how many scholarships and he’s sitting there with nothing. The youngest had 3-4 offers and now he’s in the same situation of waiting.”
