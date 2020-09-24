The second annual “Let’s Make A Racket,” a family fundraiser for Muskogee High Girls Tennis Booster Club is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Spaulding Park.
This year’s theme, “Tie-Dye 4 Tennis” will feature T-shirt making stations and opportunities to purchase pre-made shirts at $20. “Peace, Love and Tennis” and “Peace, Love and Roughers” are inscriptions available.
But there’s more.
A $10 ticket gets you admission to the event, which includes food, drink, dessert, listening to live music and watching tennis. Food features a special McEnroe Special, a macaroni and cheese mixed with pork and Mexican street corn drizzled with barbecue sauce.
Tennis tournament entries are $25 each and you may sign up just prior to the start of the event. Divisions will be based on entries and there will be cash prizes.
The tennis program includes multiple kids who are in the top 10 in their class academically.
Businesses can still sign up as sponsors for the event.
For more information, contact Kristy Newell, (918) 348-8010 or go to Facebook @Muskogee Roughers Girls’ Tennis Booster Club or on Instagram @roughers-girls-tennis-booster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.