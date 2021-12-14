TeAna Tramel

TeAna Tramel

Muskogee Public Schools will introduce TeAna Tramel as its new high school volleyball coach — and second in program history — in a Wednesday press conference.

Tramel was approved by the board on Tuesday night. She most recently served as coach at Claremore Sequoyah.

Tramel also has college experience at multiple schools — head coach at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La., in 2010-11,  assistant at Washington State (2008-09),  head coach at Bethany, Kan. (2006-07), and Cameron in Lawton from 2005-06 and was on staff at South Dakota State from 2003-05.

As TeAna Crutcher, she played volleyball at the University of Louisiana at Monroe from 1999-2001. She was a two-year volleyball letterwinner and a member of the All-Southland Conference team. Tramel completed her playing career at New Mexico State University (2001-2003). At NMSU, Tramel was a two-year volleyball letterwinner and a two-time Sun Belt Conference All-Academic team member.

Tramel replaces John Hammer, who started the program at MHS in 2005.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you