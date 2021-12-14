Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers in the morning. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.