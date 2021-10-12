NSU is picked to finish 13th in both the media poll and poll of MIAA men’s basketball coaches, the league announced Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri and Washburn are 1-2 in both, with UCO third on the coaches and Missouri Western third on the media’s. UCO is fifth on the media poll, just below Missouri Southern. Western is fifth by the coaches with Southern fourth.
Newman is the only team below the RiverHawks, with the closest being Nebraska Kearney. The bottom five in both are identical — Lincoln, Central Missouri, Kearney, NSU and Newman.
Fort Hays State is sixth in both polls with Rogers State, Pitt State, and Emporia State following on the coaches list and Emporia, Rogers and Pitt 7-9 on the media poll.
The women’s polls have NSU 11th on the coaches poll and tied for 11th with Rogers State on the media poll. Fort Hays State and Central Missouri sharing the top spot on the media poll, with CMU getting one more first-place vote. Fort Hays State got six of the coaches votes to three for Central.
Kearney, Emporia, UCO, Washburn, Pitt State and Missouri Western are identical 3-8s on both polls. Southern is tied with Northwest Missouri on the coaches poll and Northwest is 9 and Southern 10 on the media’s.
The coaches have Rogers 12th and Lincoln and Newman knotted at 13. Newman is ahead of Lincoln for the next to last spot in the media poll.
The RiverHawk men open their season on Nov. 3, facing the University of Tulsa in an exhibition at 7 p.m. The women are in Edmond facing the University of Mary on Nov. 12 in the MIAA/NSIC Challenge.
