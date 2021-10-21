COUNCIL HILL — Home field has not been exactly kind to Midway this season. The Chargers have suffered three losses including two district contests in overtime.
But all that changed Thursday night.
Geral Washington threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns as Midway kept its slim homefield playoff hopes alive with a 64-8 trouncing of Graham-Dustin in District C-4 action.
Midway improved to 5-3 and 3-2 in the district while the Chieftains, who suited up only nine players, fell to 4-4 and 2-3.
“We played the teams we wanted here,” said Midway head coach Steve Corn. “We’re two plays away from being the district leader. We don’t control our destiny. All we can do is win out and hope some things go our way.”
Midway scored on all but one possession and led 56-8 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was played with a running clock.
“I know it looks good watching from the stands, but there are still things we have to work on,” Corn said. “We didn’t gain the experience early in the season that I thought we would. We’re having to work on those things now.”
Washington was accurate early, completing his first four passes to Braden Mincks for 79 yards including a 5-yard touchdown strike to make it 8-0.
Then it was Cody Galliton rushing the ball that allowed Midway to extend its lead. Galliton finished with 115 yards rushing on just eight carries and scored on runs of 8, 65, and 9 yards.
Midway’s special teams help the Chargers control field position. Midway recovered three kickoffs that were either mishandled or not covered by Graham-Dustin.
Midway continued to have success through the air. Washington connected with Jake Thierry on a 5-yard scoring pass to make it 48-0 with 1:48 left in the first quarter.
“People think we are a great running team,” Corn said. “But we can also throw the ball. We’ve had games with 300-yard rushing and then had games that we can throw for 300.”
Washington finished the game with a pair of touchdown passes. Thierry caught an 18-yard pass for his second score while Cole Miller had a 17-yard reception for the only score of the second quarter.
Eight different Chargers converted on two-point conversion attempts. It’s something Corn said his team has put emphasis on.
“We converted on the first five last week,” Corn said. “Then we fail on the last one and that cost us. We’ve harped on two-point attempts all year.”
Defensively, Midway held the Chieftains to just 34 total yards and two first downs.
MIDWAY 64, GRAHAM-DUSTIN 8
Graham-Dustin 8 0 x x - 8
Midway 56 8 x x - 64
Scoring summary
First quarter
MHS-Braden Mincks 5 pass from Geral Washington (Washington run), 11:22.
MHS-Mincks 14 run (Riley Walker run), 11:10.
MHS-Cody Galliton 8 run (Rangler Williams run), 8:18.
MHS-Galliton 65 run (Jaxon Harrison run), 3:57.
MHS-Galliton 9 run (Galliton run), 3:44.
MHS-Jake Thierry 5 pass from Washington (Mincks run), 1:48.
GDS-Chance Gibson 60 kickoff return (Eli Bernard run), 1:37.
MHS-Thierry 18 pass from Washington (Luke Collins run), 0:40.
Second quarter
MHS-Cole Miller 17 pass from Washington (Cooper McCullar run), 0:00
TEAM STATS
GDS MHS
First downs 2 14
Rushes-yards 15-22 10-123
Passing yards 12 200
Passes C-A-I 4-6-0 11-21-0
Punts-avg. 2-21 0-0
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: GDS, Eli Bernard 8-18; MHS, Cody Galliton 8-115 (3TD).
Passing: GDS, Bernard 4-6-0 12; MHS, Geral Washington 11-21-0 200 (4TD).
Receiving: GDS, Chance Gibson 1-16; MHS, Braden Mincks 4-19 (TD).
