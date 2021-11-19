Last year when the Midway Chargers met the Tyrone Bobcats at Council Hill in the Class C quarterfinals it was an offensive smorgasbord as the teams traded punches until the end with Tyrone finally coming out on top 78-68.
Fast forward a year and in the same matchup Friday night, this time six hours further west in the Oklahoma panhandle, and there were still plenty of offensive fireworks. But this time they were mostly on the side of the home-standing third-ranked Bobcats as they shredded the Charger defense in a 54-8 victory that was mercy-ruled with 7:29 left to play in the third quarter.
Tyrone scored every time they touched the ball while Midway, playing a little short-handed due to injuries, struggled to find an opening on offense.
After the Bobcats scored on their first two possessions, the Chargers put together a 56-yard,10 play drive for their only bright spot of the night as senior quarterback Geral Washington found Cole Miller on a 21-yard touchdown pass and then Washington took it in for the two-point conversion to cut the Tyrone lead in half.
But in their next three possessions Tyrone would score on a 38-yard run by Dakota Koehn and on 44 and 46-yard passes from Kobie Williams to Rylan Johnson to make it 38-8 at halftime. And while the Chargers were able to move for a first down or two on each of their next possessions and at one point get into the Tyrone red zone before taking a big loss of a flanker reverse they, as in the other possessions, turned the ball over on downs.
In the third quarter the Bobcats took up where they left off with Williams scoring on a 20-yard scamper after Midway again turned the ball over on downs and later Johnson closed out the game with a 33-yard touchdown run.
“We were a little beat up going into the game, so we changed the game plan on defense, but it didn’t work out very well unfortunately,” said Midway coach Steve Corn. "On offense we thought we could move them off the line, but they were very physical, and we just didn’t pick up the blitzes and stunts well. And when we got down, I think we tried too hard to hit the home run on offense instead of taking what their defense gave us.’
Despite the loss the Chargers enjoyed another fine year, ending up 8-4, led by Washington who racked up over 2,800 yards in offense and had 55 touchdowns on the year.
Corn, who coached against Washington for six years at Graham-Dustin before taking over this year at Midway, shared a what-if.
“When I coached against him in the sixth grade, I knew he was going to be a special player,” he said. "He’s one of our strongest players on the team despite his size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) and you could see that when he ran. I wish I could have coached him more than just one year and I think he would have had even better numbers, and I think this season would have been different.”
With the victory Tyrone (10-1) moves on to next week’s Class semifinals against No.2 ranked Timberlake.
