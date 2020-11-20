COUNCIL HILL — It was a night of big plays for Midway as it remained perfect at 10-0 by defeating Bowlegs 60-0 in the second round of the Class C playoffs at Chargers Field Friday night in a game that was called at halftime.
It was the second time this season that the Chargers had white-washed their district opponent, winning earlier 54-0. It also broke an 0-11 playoff losing streak for Midway. The Chargers will move on to the third round of the playoffs next week as they host Tyrone.
“I’m so very proud of this group of young men and all that they do,” said Chargers’ head coach Troy Bullard. “We’re really a team here and we’ve changed the culture a lot. We got started a little slow and ended up having to run the ball more than usual but then we got going.”
After Midway took the opening kickoff, it handed the ball to big Leslie Howard, a lineman by trade who lined up in the backfield and the 240-pounder lumbered 51 yards for the first Chargers score with just 12 seconds elapsed.
“It was tiring, I’ll say that. I didn’t expect it to go that way,” said Howard.
Bowlegs (5-6) ate up nearly six minutes on its first possession, but moved the ball only 15 yards after converting on a fourth-down run and later being aided by a roughing the kicker call against the Chargers. Both teams then went three-and-out to run the time down in the first quarter until Midway struck twice within a minute.
From the Chargers’ 29-yard line, senior Kanyen Lang raced around end for 61 yards for a score, and after Bowlegs got the ball back, Jaxon Harrison picked up a fumble and dashed 14 yards for another Midway score with 14 seconds left in the quarter to make it 20-0.
“Winning this playoff game means everything to me since we’ve lost all of our first round games since I was a freshman,” said Lang who later scored on runs of 36 and 64 yards to give him a 164 yards rushing on just four carries.
Midway poured it on in the second quarter as quarterback Geral Washington scored on a 50-yard scamper and hooked up with Kaden Miller on a 22-yard scoring strike. Kaleel Shumate recovered an errant Bowlegs lateral that wound up in the end zone for a score and Lang had his two additional touchdown runs.
For Washington, he credited his line and receivers with helping him score twice.
“I was just looking for my open receivers,” he said. “I know they can catch it if I get it down to them and I got blocking from my running back and my line.”
The Chargers’ defense did a great job as well, limiting Bowlegs to a minus-40 yards rushing and just 1-of-5 passing while Midway racked up 260 offensive yards in the two quarters of action.
