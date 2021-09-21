Hilldale coach David Blevins is a stickler for pocketing the same keys to winning football games, no matter the opponent:
Be more physical and win the turnover battle.
Those two were clearly the difference between the Hornets and Poteau in his first two seasons at the helm, and until that is reversed, the Hornets will continue to chase the three-time District 4A-4 seasons.
You can count a third year in that run too. But Blevins wasn’t here at its outset. It was Greg Werner, who then left for Poteau where in 2019 he won the Class 4A state championship.
“He’s put in a system that works there,” said Blevins. “It works well for their kids. They’re hard, physical kids.”
That system includes a wing-T offense and a defense focused on aggressive pursuit. Even minus four starting offensive linemen and all their outside linebackers due to COVID-19, the Pirates won 38-24 in Poteau last September. The Pirates’ defense forced Hilldale into five turnovers. Three were converted into scores.
Meanwhile, Poteau’s offensive scheme worked to perfection despite missing parts. The Pirates didn’t attempt a pass all night. They broke the Hornets’ backs with a 19-play drive covering 84 yards and 10:26 on the second-half clock.
The Poteau defensive unit held Hilldale running back Eric Virgil to 48 yards rushing last year. Defensive back Dax Collins, who has 14 solo tackles, is one of seven defenders with double-digit tackles so far — a sign of the Pirates’ pursuit. Virgil has turned in games of 110, 178 and 123 yards rushing in Hilldale’s three wins thus far against Tulsa Rogers, Checotah and Oologah.
Poteau is 2-1 with a 27-21 loss to Shiloh Christian out of Arkansas sandwiched by a 35-28 win against Bishop Kelley and 35-12 victory against Alma, Ark. The Pirates had last week off and scouted Hilldale against Oologah in a game the Hornets led 57-0 in the third quarter before eventually winning 64-21.
“They’ve had two weeks to prepare for us and Greg does a good job getting his team prepared,” Blevins said. “We know we have to be the physical team and we cannot turn the ball over five times like we did a year ago.
“I think we’re excited for the opportunity.”
As the Poteau passing game isn’t normally much of a concern, Hilldale cornerback Brayson Lawson won’t be needed much in coverage and thus will be able to focus on a seek and destroy mission against the run game.
“It’s a frustrating, crazy offense to defend,” Lawson said. “You just have to keep your eyes open, be aware of what’s going on around you while taking on your blocks and getting to the ball. Everyone’s got to be on the same page in that regard.”
Last week, he shut down Oologah’s prime offensive weapon in wide receiver A.J. Streater, whose only catch came against backups, a 33-yard score with 4:59 to play in the third.
“I trust him against the best receivers,” Blevins said. “He’s really improved as a defensive back and leader. He’s done a lot for us.”
But barring an occasional surprise, the task changes a bit this week.
The early portion of district play will define much of Hilldale’s destiny. After Poteau, Broken Bow comes in. Both were road games last year and the Hornets split those games, driving the length of the field in the final minute to knock off Broken Bow last year.
