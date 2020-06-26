Jesse Stovall of Billings, Mo., survived a late race caution on Thursday night at the Outlaw Motor Speedway to capture his first Lucas Oil MLRA victory of the season. Stovall is the fifth consecutive different winner in MLRA action in 2020.
Stovall started the 40-lap main event from the pole position alongside of Omaha, Neb.’s Jake Neal. Stovall quickly jumped to the lead running the high line until the races first caution waved on lap number four.
On the restart, Stovall would again jump out in front and quickly pull away from the field including the likes of Jason Papich, Chad Simpson, and Neal. The event’s second caution occurred on lap 12 when Tony Toste and Jordan Yaggy collided n turns one and two. From there the field would run caution free for the next 26 laps.
Just like he did one night ago, sixth starting Johnny Scott used the long run to his liking and moved past Simpson on lap eighteen into the second position. As the race progressed, Stovall had to adjust his line multiple times on the rapidly changing track, all the while the XR1 Rocket of Johnny Scott was able to pull within striking distance, Will Vaught, second early on, moved back into contention.
Jeremy Conaway’s spinout on the bottoms of turns one and two with two laps to go brought out the final caution and set up a green-white finish. Stovall never relinquished the bottom side of the track to Scott and cashed the $3,000 top check, winning by .654 seconds over Scott. Series point leader Chad Simpson was third, with Vaught fourth and Justin Duty fifth.
"I knew it was going to be a fight to stay on that bottom there and that the guys behind me would have to race me clean and only take a position if they could get it,” said Stovall. “The track kind of latched down a little bit and had some rough character to it that didn't allow to go around wide open, and you had to watch what you were doing getting into the corners and stuff."
Up next for the Lucas Oil MLRA will be a two night stand at the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor on Friday and Saturday. The seventh annual ARMI "Freedom Classic" returns to the Highbanks for two complete shows, paying the winners $3,000 and $5,000 respectively.
Outlaw Motor Speedway Contingencies
Thursday
Slick Mist "Fast Time Award" - Payton Looney
DirtonDirt.com "Pole Award" - Jesse Stovall
Allgaier Motorsports Racing Shocks Award - Johnny Scott
Casey's General Store's "Hard Charger of the Race" - Will Vaught
Dynamic Drivelines "Crew Chief of the Race" - Tommy Rogers
Hooker Harness "11th Place Finisher" - Garrett Alberson
Midwest Sheet Metal "Points Leader Spoiler Challenge" - Chad Simpson
Performance Bodies "Performer of the Race" - Jesse Stovall
RacingJunk.com "Hard Luck Award" - Jordan Yaggy
Sunoco "Rookie of the Race" - Justin Duty
Lucas Oil Racing TV A Feature (40 Laps): 1.Jesse Stovall. 2.Johnny Scott. 3.Chad Simpson. 4.Will Vaught. 5.Justin Duty. 6.Jake Neal. 7.Tony Jackson Jr. 8.Payton Looney. 9.Jeremiah Hurst. 10.Jason Papich. 11.Jeremiah Hurst.12.Mitch McGrath. 13.Raymond Merrill. 14.Daniel Hilsabeck. 15.Tony Toste. 16.Jeremy Conaway. 17.Jeremy Grady. 18.Jake Timm. 19.Terry Phillips. 20.Joseph Gorby. 21.Joe Duvall 22.Jordan Yaggy. 23.Mason Oberkamer. 24.Brennon Willard.
Allgaier Motorsports Racing Shocks B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1.Joe Duvall 2.Jeremy Conaway 3.Joseph Gorby 4.Preston Luckman 5.Reid Millard 6.Brennon Willard 7.Steve Johnson 8.Cliff Morrow 9.Jake Davis (DNS)
MAV TV Motorsports B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1.Mitch McGrath. 2.Jake Timm 3.Jeremy Grady. 4.Daniel Hilsabeck. 5.Hayden Ross. 6.Austin Theiss. 7.Mark Shipman 8.Richard Shepler. 9.Ryan Johnson.
Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1.Jesse Stovall. 2.Jeremiah Hurst. 3.Justin Duty. 4.Payton Looney. 5.Preston Luckman. 6.Jeremy Conaway. 7.Reid Millard. 8.Jake Davis. 9.Steve Johnson.
Casey's General Stores Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1.Jason Papich. 2.Raymond Merrill .3.Terry Phillips. 4.Tony Toste. 5.Joe Duvall. 6.Joseph Gorby. 7.Brennon Willard. 8.Cliff Morrow.
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1.Jake Neal. 2.Johnny Scott. 3.Tony Jackson Jr. 4.Mason Oberkramer. 5.Mitch McGrath. 6.Jeremy Grady. 7.Hayden Ross. 8.Ryan Johnson. 9.Richard Shepler.
Midwest Sheet Metal Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1.Chad Simpson. 2.Jordan Yaggy. 3.Will Vaught. 4.Garrett Alberson. 5.Jake Timm. 6.Daniel Hilsabeck. 7.Austin Theiss. 8.Mark Shipman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.