Muskogee High grad Jacobe Smith ran his MMA record to 3-0 with another quick one.
Smith knocked out Zachariah Kelley 40 seconds into the first round of a scheduled five-round welterweight bout.
Smith hasn’t come close to letting a bout go that far.
Smith, a national junior college and Big 12 champion wrestler as well as a state champion on the mat at Muskogee, was part of the Xtreme Fight Night 381 card at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.
Smith’s last fight in February, also at River Spirit, ended in 23 seconds. All of his matches so far have yet to extend to the second round.
He took Kelley down to the mat 23 seconds in and forced a stoppage with a flurry of lefts and rights to the head before the referee stepped in.
