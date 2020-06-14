A pair of drivers notched their second wins at Outlaw Motor Speedway in regular points races Friday
In Modified, Dalton Clay, Jared Russell and Brett Hansen were 1-2-3 in a field of 10. It was Clay’s second win of the season. Michael Wickham, which edged Hansen in the heat race, was seventh.
Colby Atherton won the Super Stock feature after winning his heat. Andy Morris was second, Chuck Bumgarner third and Dale Richardson fourth in the field of seven.
Factory Stock winner was Wesley Bourne, who was a previous winner in Pure Stock. Jack Kirby was second, Mike Keever third and Tyler Chambers fourth. Keith Heaslet was fifth in the field of 21 drivers. Chambers, Bourne and Richardson won heat races. Richardson was 18th in the feature.
And in the field of 27 cars competing in the B Modified division, Daniel Tarkington won the A Feature with Brennon Lacy second, Chris Lewis third, Chris Pearce fourth and Dustin Leatherman fifth. Robert Page won the B feature. Cody King (17th in A), Rya Lowe (20th in A) and Leatherman won the heat races
Mid-America Late Models are part of action Thursday, June 15.
