Ninety holes with a cart might have been possible. He said he’d done it before.
But based on his Real Okie Championship final round on a 36-hole afternoon Friday, imagine if Sam Fidone was just getting warmed up.
The Lufkin, Texas lefty laid siege to Muskogee Golf Club’s front nine, opening his final round with four consecutive birdies and finishing with birdie, birdie, and an eagle on the par-5 ninth to recover from a four-shot deficit through three rounds.
A birdie at 13 broke a tie with Grady Brame Jr. Simultaneously, Brame bogeyed the par 4 14th. Just like that, Fidone was two up and the mumbling around the modest gallery brought up Muskogee native and PGA senior Bob Dickson’s course record 59.
A missed comeback putt off a chip that rolled right of the cup on 15, and the bogey ended that conversation. But Fidone parred out, capping an 8-under 62, 18-under 262 for the tournament and cashed the $25,000 top prize.
“That was an impressive front nine,” the 27-year-old one-time SMU golfer said. “I might have shot 29 once but that 28 (on the front) was by far the best round I’ve ever shot.”
Putting his name up there with Dickson, who played the PGA and Champions Tour after collecting three state championships at Muskogee High, would have merely been icing on the trophy.
“I wasn’t worried about 59,” Fidone said with a grin. “All I wanted was to cash that check.”
Brame, who shot a 5-under 65 to go to the fourth round, was the tournament leader by three shots and still had a share of it. Consecutive bogeys at 14 and 15, combined with Fidone’s six-foot birdie at 13 created the separation and turned the attention to what was the final threesome of the day with Fidone, Kyle Pritchard and second-round leader Greg Eason.
Trailing by one going to 18, Pritchard, out of Castroville, Texas, shot 65 and lost his shot at extra holes by shooting the green at 18 and finishing with a bogey. Eason just missed a five-foot putt on 17 but nailed a long putt at 18 to join Brame and Blaine Hale of Dallas at 17-under.
“It was nice to hang in there and give it a run at the end,” said Eason, of Kissimmee, Fla., by way of London. “That was one hell of a front nine for Sam though.”
Brame opened the tournament with a 62, going 6-under through 12 when it was halted a day by a thunderstorm.
Hale, a former Oklahoma Sooner from Dallas, had rounds of 66 and 64. He along with five other golfers including Eason and Pritchard, were in second heading to the final front nine.
Which, again, was laid torch to by the new champ.
“That’s the first time I hit the green on 9 in 2,” Fidone said. His approach hit the crown in the middle of the green, kicked right to about three feet of the pin.
“Best shot of my tournament, for sure,” he said.
His previous best All-Pro Tour showing this season was a tie for ninth in the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open in mid-July. In four tournaments, he’d won just over $8,500. He won four times in 2018, but hadn’t played the previous two Real Okies.
Pritchard and Charlie Holland of Dallas finished at 16-under. OSU exes Brenden Jelley of Tulsa and Zach Bauchou of Forest, Va., were in a group of five at 14-under. OU ex Brad Dalke was 13-under.
Defending champion Cory Churchman of Fort Worth was 20th at 11 over.
Muskogee High junior Mesa Falleur was low amateur at 3-under. He had matching par rounds Friday.
“Could have been better, could have been worse. I’ll take it though,” he said. “It’s a good experience. You get an idea what you need to work on watching people shoot -20 under on your course.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.