The monarchs are on the march northward.
The population needs to increase even more but, at least, it is up from the all time lows of 2013-2014.
This winter’s population in Central Mexico covered 6.05 hectares. A sustained population of six hectares is the target for monarch recovery according to journeynorth.org.
Associated Press writer Mark Stevenson noted in a recent column that “four times as many trees were lost to illegal logging, drought and other causes. The monarchs cluster densely in pine and fir trees.”
The monarch butterfly numbers have been in great decline over the past 20 years. As much as a 90 percent decline in the population has been noted.
Last summer, the monarch butterfly joined the endangered species list. It has been threatened for several years by the depletion of their food sources.
We have been encouraged to plant several of these food sources in our gardens. It is time to ramp up more planting to save this beautiful species.
Kristen A. Baum of Oklahoma State University wrote in an article, “There are many factors contributing to monarchs’ decline. One of the most serious threats is habitat fragmentation and loss. Habitat fragmentation occurs when urban development or agricultural expansion break up large areas of habitat into smaller, often isolated patches. This leaves fewer areas for monarchs to find the nectar-rich plants that adult butterflies feed on, or milkweed, the sole food source for monarch caterpillars.”
The scarcity of the milkweed plant today in prairies, fields, meadows and parks can be attributed to several factors including the overuse of pesticides.
We must make a concerted effort to plant milkweed species native to our area of the state.
The monarch caterpillar has a sole food source — the milkweed plant. This plant is critical to the survival of the species.
The first monarchs were sighted in Oklahoma around March 22nd this year. The milkweed emergence is in full-swing and was spotted in our state as early as March 7th.
The Kerr Center at Poteau offers information on doing just that. Their brochure on the net gives tips for selecting the right species of milkweed that will thrive. You can get there on this link: http://bit.ly/2lfsERq.
I had never known there were so many different kinds of milkweed, the perennial flowering plant that provides nectar along the migration route.
Oklahoma has planted milkweed plants in the medians and right-of-ways of highways, and Interstate 35 was unofficially named as Monarch Highway by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in 2016.
You can track the progress of the monarchs at www.journeynorth.org/monarchs and you can help by entering the date in 2023 that you first spot this special species in your area.
The state of Texas has been a hotspot of monarch sightings. They made their first appearance in Oklahoma last week. We should start seeing many more in the next two weeks.
At monarchjointventure.org you can download a pdf of the latest Monarch Conservation Implementation Plan which lays out the organization’s goals for saving the monarch butterfly and what we as citizens can do.
The Okies for Monarchs organization reminds us that the Oklahoma City Zoo established a butterfly garden in 1996 designed to teach about butterflies and their life cycles.
As the season progresses, don’t forget the Butterfly Pavilion at Honor Heights Park in Muskogee.
It offers an open-air butterfly house displaying 26 native butterfly species and a teaching/display garden. Call (918) 684-6303 during their season which is Mother’s Day weekend through Columbus Day. Check out their Facebook page for updates on their exact date for opening this year.
Keep calm and plant milkweed. Save the monarch butterfly.
