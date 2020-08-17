Fastpitch
GORE 17, CROWDER 1 — Skye Brooksher was 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a two-run single for Gore (6-1). Honey McAlester two hits over three innings, striking out seven. Ralei Brooksher, Harly Welch, Kynley Webb and Natalie Casteel were all 2-for-2.
PORTER 14-9, CANADIAN 4-2 — A 12-run first in a three-inning win sparked Porter (3-0) in capping a sweep Monday. Aareonya Moore, Raylee Allison, Bobby Lynn Jackson and Brittany Welch all had two hits and Moore and Allison drove in three runs each. Nine of Porter’s 11 hits came from the top four spots in the lineup.
Moore’s RBI single in the fifth broke a 2-2 tie in the opener. Charmayne Marshall and Brooklyn Spencer were 3-for-4 while Welch, Moore and Allison each had two hits. Porter outhit Canadian 13-2 as Welch and Spencer combined on a two-hitter, each striking out four.
CHECOTAH 8, SALLISAW 6 — Checotah (1-3) led 5-0 early then held on for its first win of the year. Jesse Roachell and Kohlie Atkins each drove in a pair of runs.
SCHEDULE
VOLLEYBALL
Sapulpa at Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Locust Grove, 7 p.,m.
FASTPITCH
Oktaha at Afton, 1 p.m. ccd., Covid
Owasso at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Porter at Webbers Falls, 5 p.m.
Warner at Wewoka (2), 4 p.m.
Heavener at Haskell, 4:30 p.m. (2)
Porum at LeFlore, 4:30 p.m.
