Moving up four spots to the number 15 spot in the NJCAA Division I rankings this week, the Connors State Cowboys had little trouble in notching win number 11 against no losses as they beat Central Baptist (Ark) College 120-74 Monday night at the Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The Cowboys (11-0) beat the Mustangs early on in transition and opened up a double-digit lead halfway through the first half but that margin remained at 12-14 until the second half started when they turned on the jets to run away from Central Baptist. Eastern State transfer Tamaury Releford had a monster game with 34 points while dominating the paint with blocks and rebounds.
“Tamaury had a great game. It’s just a shame that we didn’t have him in the program last year,” said Connors coach Bill Muse. He’s improved so much and continues to do so with his long reach and athleticism.”
Releford was one of five Cowboys in double digits with Xavier Glenn putting in 24 points, Brayden Hubbard with 21, Jhamyl Fricas with 15, and Donyae May knocked in 13.
The Cowboys go to Arkansas Tech on Tuesday before returning home to take on National Park (Ark.) on Thursday.
Women: Connors 82, Crowder 65
Forced to play five guards for a good part of the game, the Cowgirls had trouble hitting from the outside but used speed and a strong transition game to run their record to 10-1 on the year.
With two post players out for disciplinary reasons, one hurt and the other in leading scorer “Yoni” Releford in foul trouble early, Connors found a way to win with freshmen leading the way. Webbers Falls-ex Samantha Shanks led the way for the Cowgirls with 26 points, Keys freshman Kylie Eubanks added 19 and Zoe Nation from Howe contributed 11 points.
With Releford picking up two early fouls, Connors and Crowder played close with the Cowgirls owning a six-point halftime lead. But with Releford, who ended up with 17 points, back in the game the second half, Connors controlled the pace of the game and slowly opened the lead up to the 17-point final spread.
“I thought we executed pretty well considering we had to change our game plan at the last minute,” said Cowgirls head coach Jamie Fisher.
“Defense, rebounding and the transition game were the key elements of the game plan, and we really did that well in the second half. I didn’t think they could run with us and that proved to be true. Different people are stepping up each night to give us a boost. This game was a testament to what I said early on that these girls all come from winning programs, and they showed that tonight.”
The Cowgirls will close out the first semester with games on the road Thursday at the University of Arkansas-Cossatot and then next week at Oklahoma Wesleyan and Shorter College.
Other area games
NSU 81, WASHBURN 78 — Christian Cook sank three free throws in the waning seconds of overtime to break a 78-all tie and led all scorers with 28 points, giving NSU (4-1, 1-0 MIAA) its conference opener. He was 12-of-13 from the line for the contest. Ryan Gendron had 12 points, Rashad Perkins had 12 and Shakeil Bertrand had 10.
The game was tied at 72 at the end of regulation. Andrew Orr led Washburn (3-3, 0-1) with 24 points.
NSU 60, WASHBURN 53 — The game was tied at 24 when the RiverHawks (4-1, 1-0 MIAA) took charge with a 17-12 third quarter. Kaylee Jindred had 16 points while Courtney Lee turned in 12 points and 13 rebounds. Ashton Hackler had 12. Washburn’s Aubree Dewey led all scorers with 18.
