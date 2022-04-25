CONNORS 10-20, OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN 0-1 — Austin Scritchfield, Tanner Almond, Reed Willbanks and Jake Williams each had two hits, Scritchfield plating a team-best three RBIs, and Jonathan Pena homered in a game one rout. Luke Rolland and Garrett Wilson combined on a six-hit shutout. Rolland struck out five in seven innings.
Luca Boscarino, Tyson Fourkiller and Tanner Almond all homered in a lopsided game two win. Matias and Fourkiller both had three hits. Boscarino finished with four RBIs. Mozart Duarte and Griffin Almond combined fon a one-hitter, Duarte surrendering the lone safety over four innings. He struck out nine.
Connors is 36-11.
