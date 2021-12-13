STILLWATER — Bryce Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Avery Anderson III added another 29 points and Oklahoma State held off Cleveland State 98-93 in overtime on Monday night.
The Cowboys’ Keylan Boone blocked the potential game-tying layup with 20 seconds left in overtime, then Williams made 1 of 2 from the line and Anderson followed with a pair for the final margin.
Williams and Anderson scored 22 of Oklahoma State’s final 24 points in regulation, the last two coming on Anderson’s coast-to-coast layup with 2 seconds left that sent the game to overtime.
Keylan Boone’s twin brother Kalib scored 13 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 11 for Oklahoma State (6-3). Anderson made 11 of 15 shots from the field, Williams made 10 of 19 and the Cowboys shot 53% as a team.
D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points to lead the Vikings (6-2), who saw their six-game winning streak end.
Playing at an unaccustomed pace, Oklahoma State trailed for much of the first half but 3-pointers by Williams and Anderson in the final minute helped the Cowboys take a 46-45 lead.
Only two previous Oklahoma State opponents reached 70 points.
Women
CENTRAL BAPTIST 88, BACONE 43 — Jerimontie Hester’s jumper gave Bacone a 15-13 lead late in the first quarter. It turned out to be the last lead for the Lady Warriors (1-14).
Hester made a layup with 9:56 to go in the half to make it a one-point deficit at 18-17. Madison Sinkey led Bacone with 11.
