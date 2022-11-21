Connors 93, Eastern 78 (M)
WARNER —The No.19-ranked Connors State Cowboys stayed perfect on the season, going 8-0, with a 93-78 over Eastern State Monday night in a Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference game at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The game was close until Connors went on a 9-4 run late in the first half to take a 33-24 lead and never looked back.
Bixby sophomore Xavier Glenn paced the Cowboys with 30 points while Braydon Hubbard tossed in 19, Donyae May had 15, and Muskogee High-ex Xavier Brown contributed 12. Eastern was led by David McKnight with 19 points.
“I thought we played hard and did what we had to do to control the game,” said Cowboy head coach Bill Muse. “We made some silly turnovers, and we gave up too many 3-pointers (13) but all in all I was pleased with the outcome.”
The Cowboys remain perfect in conference play as well at 2-0 while Eastern falls to 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the OCAC.
The Cowboys return to action Saturday afternoon in a 4 p.m. game against Neosho (Kan.) County in Warner.
Connors 85, Eastern 83 (W)
The Cowgirls built up a 15-poiint halftime lead and then had to hang on to the end to squeeze out an OCAC victory over the Mountaineers.
The Cowgirls got great guard play from a combination of Hatianna “Yoni” Releford who had 28 points on the night, Webbers Falls grad Samantha Shanks had 16 and Adrian Crockwell tallied 13 points.
“Those three guards and Kylie Eubanks are all capable of taking a game over and even though they didn’t have big numbers, our post players Emma McCurtain, Jaiden Conaway and Kayley Turner played tough defense and made it hard for them to get good shots,” said Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher.
Connors led after the first quarter 33-18 but that lead shrunk to seven at halftime, 50-43 and it was finally tied at the end of three quarters at 65-all. Connors opened the lead back to five points in the first three minutes of the final quarter and maintained that margin until the final minute when Eastern pulled to within two at 85-83.
But the Mountaineers’ Brooklyn Fisher missed a pair of free throws with :31 left, Shanks missed a pair for the Cowgirls with 12.6 seconds left but Conaway blocked a shot for Connors with 6.8 seconds left to seal the win.
Connors now goes to 6-1 on the season and 1-1 in OCAC while Eastern falls to 2-5 and 0-1. Connors will play again Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. as they host a make-up game against the University of Arkansas-Cossatot..
NSU men win at Jack Dobbins
TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State took care of business early and handled Arkansas Baptist 74-60, leading coast-to-coast in their long-anticipated return to its former home, Jack Dobbins Field House, Monday evening.
The event is the first contest played in the facility since February 2013, the home for NSU basketball from 1954 to that point.
“The place came alive tonight, and it was as loud as I remembered,” said head coach Ja Havens. “I’m glad our players got to experience that; we talk about tradition, and they got to live that for one night down here. I can’t say enough about our crowd and student support, our community support. We want to continue building that at the Event Center.”
NSU road a wave of 3-pointers in the first half with seven and had an advantage that ballooned out to 19 at the intermission. The RiverHawks led the contest by as many as 25 points with just over five minutes left in regulation.
Rashad Perkins paced the RiverHawks in scoring for the second time this season with 14 points and seven rebounds. Christian Cook had 13 points, and four assists, and Ryan Gendron added 12 and had six rebounds off the bench.
Northeastern State’s defense forced 16 turnovers Monday, and they outscored the Buffalos 25-7 on miscues.
Obi Agu was tied for the game lead with seven rebounds as the RiverHawks held a 40-to-37 advantage on the glass. Dillon Bailey added nine points and had six rebounds.
The RiverHawks shot 43.1 percent (31-of-72) and landed nine treys. Arkansas Baptist had three in double-figures, with Ryan Stowers leading the Buffalos with 14 points.
The RiverHawks improve to 2-1 on the year and will return to the NSU Event Center Friday evening to host Haskell at 7:30 p.m.
—Staff
College glance
Saturday’s Games
MEN
UT Tyler 71, NSU 67
WOMEN
NSU 72, Oklahoma Baptist 55
Sunday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma St. 82, DePaul 78
Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60
WOMEN
Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80
Kent St. 59, Oklahoma St. 56
Tulsa 92, Oral Roberts 77
Monday’s Games
MEN
Connors 93, Eastern 78
NSU 74, Arkansas Baptist 60
WOMEN
Connors 85, Eastern 83
Tuesday’s Games
WOMEN
Oklahoma at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN Plus]
Wednesday’s Games
WOMEN
NSU at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 5:30 p.m.
Arkansas-Cossatot at Connors, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m., Orlando (ESPN)
WOMEN
Oklahoma vs. Florida St., 10 a.m., Cancun
