CLASS A AREA IV AREA
CROWDER 56, WEBBERS FALLS 51 (G) — At Seminole, Webbers Falls raced to a 19-10 first-quarter lead and was up 42-32 going to the fourth, but lost leading scorer Samantha Shanks to fouls and outscored 24-9 in the fourth. Shanks, headed for Connors State, had five of her team-high 21 in the fourth before leaving with 51 seconds left. Crowder (20-4) was 8-of-10 from the line in the fourth. Webbers finishes 19-2.
4A REGIONAL CONSOLATIONS AT VERDIGRIS
JAY 54, HILLDALE 37 (G) — This one was decided early. Hilldale had just one basket in a three-point first quarter, fell behind 16-3 and 33-18 at the half. Navaeh Johnson had that first field goal and wound up with 13 points. Riley Barnoskie, who had just two free throws at the half, led Hilldale with 15 points as the Lady Hornets ended their season 9-13.
4A REGIONAL CONSOLATIONS AT PERKINS
FORT GIBSON 53, WAGONER 35 (B) — The Tigers (21-4) made it 3-0 against Wagoner, eliminating the Bulldogs (12-13) with this loss. Jaxon Blunt scored nine of Fort Gibson's 15 third-quarter points as expanded a 24-20 lead to 39-25. Blunt had 19 on the day. Seth Rowan had 13. For Wagoner, Corbin Marsey's 15 was high-point. He was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. JaShawn Davison had 11. Fort Gibson, which held a 34-19 edge on the boards, will play Sallisaw or Muldrow at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
SEMINOLE 48, WAGONER 38 (G) — Wagoner (12-13) was knocked out despite forcing 28 Seminole turnovers. Trailing 27-17 at the half. Wagoner got within four at 42-38 on a 3 by Elle Bryant with 1:59. Cambri Pawpa led Wagoner with 15. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 11.
3A REGIONALS AT HENRYETTA
HENRYETTA 47, EUFAULA 43 (B) — The Ironheads were knocked out of a chance at a return state trip and ended the year 16-7.
EUFAULA 34, ANTLERS 30 (G) — The Lady Ironheads were 12-of-14 from the free throw line and won a tight battle in which saw a third quarter go without a field goal on either side. Eufaula had four free throws, Antlers had one. Mykah Osborne had 12 points for Eufaula (12-11), which plays Kellyville at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
3A REGIONALS AT CHECOTAH
MORRIS 47, CHECOTAH 42 (B) — The Wildcats (10-14) saw their season end as Montana Warrior's 12 points led them in scoring.
2A REGIONALS AT OKMULGEE
OKTAHA 57, HASKELL 29 (B) — Oktaha moved to 13-10 and into a consolation final on Tuesday with its third win in as many meetings, the last ending the season of the Haymakers (6-17). Preston Holmes knocked down 18 points in the win. Hunter Dearman had 11. For Haskell, Brannon Westmoreland had 13 points.
MORRISON 53, HASKELL 29 (G) — Haskell (6-16) fell behind 21-5 to Morrison in the first quarter. Saylor Brown, who was scoreless in the period, led the Lady Haymakers with 10 points in the elimination affair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.