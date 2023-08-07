BASEBALL
OKTAHA 11, WRIGHT CITY 1 — Mason Pickering drove in five runs on two hits to lead Oktaha to a season-opening win. Pickering belted a three-run home run in the third inning to put the Tigers up 6-0. Maddox Edwards recorded the win on the mound in the four inning run-rule contest as he allowed three hits while striking out five. Braxton Casey finished with two hits and an RBI.
FAST PITCH
EUFAULA 12, ROLAND 0 — Avery Williams pitched a one-hit shutout as Eufaula began its season on a high note. Williams, who struck out eight batters in the circle, also contributed at the plate finishing 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs. Kate Pippenger finished with three hits and added three RBIs. Gabby Noriega also had a trio of runs batted in on her two hits. The Lady Ironheads had a seven-run third inning to increase their advantage to 10-0.
OKTAHA 10, FORT GIBSON 2 — Mileigh Needham pitched Oktaha to the win as she went the distance and gave up just four hits as the Lady Tigers overcame an early 1-0 deficit after the first inning. Peyton Bryan and Kirsten Berry both finished with two hits. Bryan had three RBIs as Oktaha scored five runs in the bottom third inning to take the lead, 5-1.
Kaiah Austin took the loss for Fort Gibson giving up nine hits and five walks in 5.2 innings of work. Austin, Rylea Mendenhall, Miley Wafford and Kristjan Cantrell had one hit each.
MORRIS 7, CHECOTAH 5 — Morris scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to hold off Checotah and get the win. The Lady Eagles trailed 1-0 through the first four innings before claiming the lead with four runs in the top of the fifth. Hailey Prince, who took the loss for the Lady Wildcats, finished with an RBI as she brought Shaelynn Casey in to score. Casey added two hits and an RBI.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
FAST PITCH
Hulbert at Oktaha, 10 a.m.
Edmond North at Muskogee, (2) 3 p.m. / 5:45 p.m.
Porter at Welch, 4 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Stilwell at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Vian at Eufaula, 6:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Muskogee at Owasso, 6 p.m.
Braggs at Hulbert, TBA
