Baseball
SILO 8, OKTAHA 5 — Class A No. 1 Oktaha suffered its first loss of the year as it was unable to keep up with Silo, who opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Maddox Edwards put the Tigers (19-1) on the board with a solo home run to center field. Down 8-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Canyon Elam belted a two-run home run and Edwards singled home his second run of the night to cut Silo’s lead to 8-4. Edwards finished 3-for-4 while Elam and Kipton Christian had two hits apiece.
BRAGGS VS. BOKOSHE — The game was suspended in the top of the fifth inning as Bokoshe held a 7-5 lead. Braggs and Bokoshe will resume the game on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Bokoshe with a second game to follow.
OKAY 13, PADEN 6 — Chase Clark and David Brunson drove in three runs each for Okay (10-4). Clark finished 3-for-3 and Brunson was 2-for-3 and also earned the win on the mound.
Fastpitch
OKTAHA 11, FORT GIBSON 2 — Kaiah Austin gave Fort Gibson a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run. That was short lived as Oktaha tied the game in the bottom of the second as BrenLee Morgan was walked. Oktaha then took the lead, 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth as Kaden Murphy, who was 3-for-3, singled home a run and Morgan again was walked. Madison Capps was the winning pitcher as she allowed just two hits in two innings of work. Austin took the loss and surrendered eight earned runs on 12 hits in 5-1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and four walks. Hannah Focht and Peyton Bryan led Oktaha (19-4) with two hits each while Austin and Kristjan Cantrell had one apiece for Fort Gibson (8-13). Ryleigh Bacon stole two bases for Oktaha.
EUFAULA 10, HENRYETTA 0 — Kate Pippenger and Madison Ballard drove in a run each to give Eufaula a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Kambry Williams had a two-run double that sparked a five-run second inning to extend the lead to 7-0. Avery Williams pitched a two-hit ball game and at the plate finished 2-for-3 with three runs. Pippenger and Rayleigh Peterson both ended with two hits and two RBIs as the Lady Ironheads (17-7, 10-1) moved to first place in District 3A-8 with the win.
LOCUST GROVE 14, PORTER 0 — Aaliyah Moore had the lone hit for Porter (9-17) and Addie Criner took the loss as she gave up 12 hits and seven earned runs in 2-1/3 innings.
WAGONER 12, OOLOGAH 9 — Camaya Renshaw had two long balls and drove in three runs as Wagoner (13-8-1, 6-3) collected 16 hits in the high scoring District 4A-7 contest. Zoie Griffin threw a complete game win despite allowing 15 hits. She finished with nine strikeouts. Kada Barnett and Jaziah Pierce both had three hits and two RBIs while Griffin and Tylen Edwards, with two RBIs, had two hits each.
MUSKOGEE 9, UNION 0 — Muskogee put up eight runs in the third inning to come away with the shutout. Jaliyah Simmons gave the Lady Roughers (12-12) a 1-0 advantage in the first inning after she tagged up. Kyra Rowland pitched a one-hit game with five strikeouts to garner the win. Simmons and Lariah Stewart both finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jaye Barnoski added two RBIs as well.
CHECOTAH 14, CENTRAL SALLISAW 1 — The Lady Wildcats (10-11) opened the game with a 7-1 lead after the first inning and finished with 14 hits. Layna Vandiver, Aurora Madewell, Shaelynn Casey, Hailey Prince, Maci Britt and Addie Britt all collected two hits. Vandiver, Prince and Addie Britt all drove in three runs while Casey and Madewell drove in two apiece. Maci Britt had one RBI and Prince earned the win allowing four hits with four strikeouts.
HASKELL 4, CHOUTEAU 3 — Haskell built a four-run lead in the third inning and held off the Lady Wildcats. Josie Enkey put the Lady Haymakers in the lead 2-0 with a second inning two-run single. In the top of the third, on a full count, RayLin Morgan belted a two-run home run to center field as Haskell (20-8, 4-1 2A-14) went up 4-0. Morgan finished 2-for-3 and earned the complete-game win allowing seven hits and two earned runs. She struck out five. The Lady Haymakers sit in first place in the district.
HILLDALE 10, JAY 0 — Kensley Allen’s two-run home run sparked a four-run first inning in Hilldale’s shut out of Jay. Sarah Chapa doubled in the second to push the Lady Hornets’ lead to 6-0. Hilldale (9-5, 7-3 4A-8) tallied 13 hits on the day and was led by Lilly Beverage who was 3-of-4 from the lead off position. Allen, Charlee Medley and Maci Mackey all drove in two runs and Chapa finished 2-for-3. Finlee Allred earned the win and gave up just two hits.
WARNER AT QUINTON — Canceled.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, KIPP 0 — Class 3A No. 8 Okay improved to 11-4 on the year with the sweep of KIPP.
Thursday’s Games
BASEBALL
Oktaha at Murray St./SE Festival TBD
Braggs at Bokoshe, 4 p.m. (resumption of Tuesday’s game), second game to follow.
Okay at Paden, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Oktaha at Tahlequah Festival
Eufaula at Henryetta, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Inola Tournament
Porter at Warner, 6:15 p.m.
Canadian at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Adair Festival TBA
Muskogee at Bixby, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Checotah at Stigler, 4:30 p.m.
Hilldale at Durant Tournament
Webbers Falls at Porum, 4 p.m.
Okemah at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wagoner at Inola, 6 p.m.
McAlester at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.