Boys basketball
WAGONER 61, TULSA CENTRAL 56 — The Bulldogs (9-6) survived eight first-quarter turnovers and a 23-10 deficit to win, closing to within three at halftime, 37-34. There were 10 lead changes in the second half, the last being Bristo Love’s basket to make it 49-48 with 4:04 to play. Jacob Scroggins had 15 points, Chase Nanni 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Love finished with 11. Wagoner shifts from a contest with Locust Grove, in quarantine, to a boys-only matchup with Okmulgee which will be the Bulldogs’ first home game Tuesday.
RED OAK 54, WARNER 45 — Warner (7-8) fell behind the No. 5 team in Class B 19-13 after one and played catch-up the rest of the night, with Landon Swallow leading the Eagles with 13 points. Zac Lee had 9.
Girls basketball
WARNER 49, RED OAK 42 — The Lady Eagles (8-6) knocked off B No. 16 Red Oak. They pushed ahead with free throws and defense in the second quarter, holding their opponents to three points while going from three down to a 23-18 lead at the half. Jaylee Kindred led Warner with 13 points. Alexis Fowler had 11 and Harlie Chesser had 9.
WARNER 56, TULSA CENTRAL 27 — Cambri Pawpa and Gracie Burkhartzmeyer combined for 47 of Wagoner’s points, Pawpa adding 11 rebounds and three steals. Wagoner led 32-5 at the half and moved to 5-9 on the year as the Lady Bulldogs had a season-high in points scored. They won’t play on Tuesday as Locust Grove canceled and the boys change opponents.
