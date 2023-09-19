Baseball
OKTAHA 6, DALE 5 — A battle of two top-10 teams in Class A saw No. 1 Oktaha (24-1) defeat No. 6 Dale on a ninth-inning sacrifice fly by Kale Testerman. It was set up by an RBI double from Canyon Elam to tie the game at 5-5. Testerman finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs that included a second inning two-run blast to help give Oktaha a 3-2 lead. Avery Browning earned the win in relief as he pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Connor Ward got the start and went two innings and allowed one run on three hits. Kipton Christian finished with three hits and one RBI.
OKAY 12, BRAGGS 4 — Okay improved to 10-7 while Braggs dropped to 7-11.
Fastpitch
RED OAK 10, OKTAHA 9 — Tied at 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Red Oak scored on an error to come away with the win. Oktaha (26-5) had 11 hits in the loss and found itself down 4-1 going into the fifth. The Lady Tigers then scored five runs on five hits to take the lead, 6-4, helped by a two-run home run from Peyton Bryan who finished 3-for-4. Red Oak took back the lead for good, 9-6, in the bottom of the fifth. Mileigh Needham, in relief took the loss and pitched 3-2/3 innings giving up five hits and six runs. Madison Capps got the start and exited after 2-1/3 innings where she surrendered four runs on four hits and five walks. Brynna Rodden and Kristen Berry had two hits apiece for Oktaha while Ryleigh Bacon brought in three runs.
POTEAU 10, FORT GIBSON 0 — Rylea Mendenhall and Lake Porterfield had the only hits for the Lady Tigers (13-15, 6-6 District 4A-6) with one each. Kaiah Austin took the loss as she allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits. Fort Gibson is currently in fourth place while Poteau sits atop in the district.
MOUNDS 14, PORTER 3 — Porter found itself down 8-1 after the first inning and that deficit increased to 13-1 in the top of the third. Aaliyah Moore, Kelsi Kilgore and Courtney Dickey all had one hit for the Lady Pirates (9-21). Dickey finished with a pair of RBIs. Addie Criner took the loss as she surrendered 10 hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
EUFAULA 9, VIAN 1 — After Vian took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Eufaula answered in the home half and took a 3-1 advantage as Kate Pippenger had a two-run home run and Madison Ballard added an RBI triple. The Lady Ironheads (18-9) extended the lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the second. Avery Williams was the winning pitcher and Pippenger led with two hits and three RBIs.
CHECOTAH 8, GORE 0 — Hailey Prince and Shaelynn Casey combined for the no-hitter. Prince earned the win going two innings and allowed just the one run on an error. Casey, who got the final out of the game, went three innings in relief and struck out three batters. Checotah (11-13) put up a 7-0 lead in the first inning as was led by Layna Vandiver who finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Maci Britt and Kami Hamm also had two RBIs apiece for the Lady Wildcats. Gore (9-16) was led by Cadi Shoemake who was 1-for-2.
WAGONER 1, BERRYHILL 0 — Zoie Griffin threw a complete game shutout as she allowed one hit and struck out 17 batters. Camaya Renshaw scored on an error in the third inning, and along with Jayln Fourkiller led Wagoner (15-10-1, 7-4) with two hits. Wagoner is currently in second place behind Verdigris in the district standings.
OWASSO 9, MUSKOGEE 1 — Kambry Johnson’s RBI single put Muskogee up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but Owasso tied the game in the bottom half of the first. The Lady Rams exploded for a six-run third inning to take a 7-1 advantage over the Lady Roughers (13-14). Jaliyah Simmons led Muskogee with two hits.
Volleyball
WAGONER 3, LOCUST GROVE 2 — Locust Grove took a 2-0 lead over Wagoner as it won the first set, 25-23 and the second set, 25-17. The Lady Bulldogs (11-13) regained their composure and tied the score as they took sets three and four, 25-20 and 25-16, respectfully. In the tiebreaker, Wagoner won 15-11. Abri Nanni led with 21 kills and 11 digs while Avri Mackey added 12 kills. Presley Olson ended with 11 kills and seven digs and Rosy O’Callaghan had 28 assists and 10 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Tuesday’s schedule
FASTPITCH
Haskell at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
Preston at Eufaula, 5:45 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Stigler, 5 p.m.
Crowder at Porter, 4 p.m.
Gore at Vian, 5 p.m.
Wagoner at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Sand Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Beggs at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Hilldale at Vinita, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wagoner at Tah. Sequoyah, 6 p.m.
Muskogee at Sapulpa, 6 p.m.
Okay at Westville, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
BASEBALL
Oktaha at District Tournament
Braggs at Districts
Okay at Districts
FASTPITCH
Oktaha at Regionals
Wagoner at Verdigris, 5 p.m.
Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Muskogee at NSU/ Tahlequah Tournament, TBA
VOLLEYBALL
Muskogee at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
Okay at Tah. Sequoyah, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.