BASEBALL
OKTAHA 12, CROWDER 1 — Kale Testerman drove in four runs on two hits in leading Class A No. 1 Oktaha (10-0) on Monday. He had a three-run double in the first inning and then he added a sacrifice fly in the fifth which scored two more. Maddox Edwards earned the win on the mound with an 11-strikeout day. He gave up two hits and the single run over five innings. Braxton Casey finished with two hits and two RBIs.
CAMERON AT BRAGGS — Canceled due to excessive heat.
PRESTON AT OKAY — Varsity game canceled.
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA SWEEPS COLCORD — Kristen Berry had four RBIs in leading Oktaha to a 11-1 win in the first game of a district doubleheader. She helped give the Lady Tigers in the first inning with a three-run double, and then added a sacrifice fly RBI in the second, where Oktaha scored 10 runs on the way to the win. Madison Capps pitched a one-hit ball game with seven strikeouts to earn the win. Miley Holt, Capps, Brynna Rodden, Cambree McCoy, Ryleigh Bacon and Berry each collected one hit. The Lady Tigers ended with four stolen bases, two by Bacon. In the nightcap, Hannah Focht drove in five runs on three hits as Oktaha (10-1, 6-0 2A-12) scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-0 win. Sidney Highfill picked up the win tossing three innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts.
FORT GIBSON 7, SALLISAW CENTRAL 1 — Kaiah Austin went the distance and struck out 10 batters earning the complete-game win for Fort Gibson. With a 3-1 lead after four innings, The Lady Tigers (3-9) scored four runs in the sixth to ice the game. Miley Wafford and Kristjan Cantrell finished with two hits apiece while Peyton Russell had two runs batted in.
KEOTA 14, WEBBERS FALLS 2 — Teralynn Colston walked twice and finished with a base hit, while also scoring both runs for the Lady Warriors. The first run Colston scored via a passed ball, while the second run was on a base hit from Bridgette Baer for an RBI. Maddy Raskey took the loss for the Lady Warriors (1-5).
EUFAULA 12, WILBURTON 0 — Eufaula used an eight-run second inning to finalize the shutout and complete the win. Avery Wiliams went three innings and got the victory as she gave up just two hits with four strikeouts. Madison Ballard led the Lady Ironheads (8-4) finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kambry Williams and Avery Williams also had two hits each.
PORTER 8, LIBERTY 0 — Porter scored seven of its runs in the first inning and cruised to the win. Addie Criner pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, and also led the Lady Pirates (5-7) at the plate as she was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
MUSKOGEE 13, MIDWEST CITY 6 — With the game tied at 2-2, Jamiah Maxwell’s two-run double in the bottom of the third inning provided the spark for the Lady Roughers who scored five runs on four hits to take a 7-2 advantage and rode that to the finish. Kyra Rowland was the winning pitcher in the District 6A-4 matchup. Rowland and Jaye Barnoski led Muskogee (5-4, 3-2) with two hits each while Kambri Johnson drove in three runs. Jaliyah Simmons was walked four times but scored four runs
MULDROW 8, CHECOTAH 6 — In a District 4A-6 battle the Lady Cats battled back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game at 4-4 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Shaelynn Casey led all Checotah (7-6, 2-3) batters as she went 3-for-5 on the night while Maci Britt finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
HILLDALE 11, CATOOSA 0 — Finlee Allred pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 in a dominant showing in a District 4A-8 contest. Hilldale went up 8-0 as it scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Darien Diles led the Lady Hornets (5-2, 3-0) as she was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Sarah Chapa and Macie Mackey added two hits.
WARNER 3, HULBERT 0 — Ella Labounty got the win for Warner as she one-hit Hulbert and went the distance in the complete game victory. Alexis Fowler, Labounty, Emily Navarro and Ava Peters had one hit each to lead the Lady Eagles (5-3, 1-2 District 2A-12). Fowler had one RBI and Labounty stole two bases.
CHOUTEAU AT HASKELL — Canceled.
VOLLEYBALL
OKAY 3, SKIATOOK 2 — No stats provided.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Oktaha/LeFlore at Howe, TBD
Braggs at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
Prue at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
McAlester at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Spiro, 5 p.m.
Stigler at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Welch at Porter, 4 p.m.
Hulbert at Warner, 7 p.m.
Roland at Gore, 5:30 p.m.
Verdigris at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Jenks, (2), 5:30 p.m./ 7 p.m.
Checotah at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.
Hilldale at Catoosa, 5 p.m.
Salina at Haskell, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
