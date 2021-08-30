Fastpitch
EUFAULA 8, MORRIS 5 — Liberty Glover’s two-run double broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth. Jordas McLish drove in three runs and Mackenzie Crawley two on the day. In the circle, Avery Williams allowed just four hits.
GORE 12, KINTA 0 — Honey McAlister had seven strikeouts in a perfect three innings in a game halted at that point on a run rule. Kendra Huckbay and Cadi Shoemake homered for Gore (7-7, 2-3 2A-7). Khayden Kirkpatrick and Dawa Reece each had two hits. The Pirates in all had eight.
WISTER 10, WARNER 0 — Harlie Chesser broke up the no-hitter with Warner’s only hit. The Eagles fell to 4-12 in the non-district loss.
HASKELL 13, BEGGS 0 — Lynzi Kelley homered for 3A-7 leading Haskell (14-2, 5-0). It was one of just three total hits for the Haymakers, who benefitted from nine walks.
PRESTON 15, PORTER 4 — Porter (6-9, 2-4) let a 2-2 game get out of hand giving up seven runs in the fourth. Brittany Welch, Charmayne Marshall and Raylee Allison each had two hits.
WEBBERS FALLS vs. RED OAK — Postponed due to COVID-19.
Baseball
OKTAHA 7, WISTER 0 — Maddox Edwards threw a six-hit shutout, striking out six and walking three, as Oktaha moved to 13-0 on the year. Darren Ledford had a two-run home run in the seventh. Gabe Hamilton and Edwards each had two-hit games.
