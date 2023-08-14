BASEBALL
LEFLORE 14, BRAGGS 2 — No Stats Provided.
PRESTON 12, OKAY 1 — Preston no-hit Okay as the Mustangs dropped their first game.
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA 12-4, WARNER 2-3 — Tallon Ashmore gave Warner a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single, But Oktaha scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the second to take a 6-1 lead in game one. Mileigh Needham picked up the win for the Lady Tigers while Ella LaBounty, who had a third inning solo home run, took the loss for the Lady Eagles. Shianne Dill and Cambree McCoy led Oktaha with two hits apiece. Dill, Ryleigh Bacon and Kristen Berry all finished with two RBIs. Peyton Bryan hit a solo home run to center field with the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, to lift Oktaha to a 4-3 win over Warner in the nightcap. After the Lady Eagles took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Tigers quickly responded and tied the game in the top of the sixth. Needham recorded the win in relief while LaBounty took the loss. Madison Capps started in the circle for Oktaha. Bryan went 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Tigers (5-0) while Harlie Chesser, Jensyn Foreman, Jordan Jackson and Ava Peters all collected one hit for Warner (0-2).
EUFAULA 9, SPIRO 4 — Eufaula took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning as it scored five runs on five hits, with the big hit being a two-run blast to left field by Jadence Efurd. Avery Williams, who picked up the win, Kate Pippenger and Gabby Noriega all finished 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Ironheads (5-1). Pippenger finished with two RBIs and two runs while Noriega had one RBI.
BROKEN BOW 10-11, FORT GIBSON 0-0 — The Broken Bow Lady Savages used a six-run fifth inning to help them defeat Fort Gibson in the first of a double header. Kaiah Austin took the loss for the Lady Tigers as she gave up all 10 runs on 10 hits. Austin also was the leader at the plate for FTG, going 2-for-3. In the nightcap, Broken Bow jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first three innings and stymied the Lady Tigers. Kristjan Cantrell took the loss and also led Fort Gibson (1-5) going 3-for-3.
GORE SPLITS — Kynley Webb’s two-run walk-off single gave Gore its first win of the year in a 6-5 decision over Arkoma. Webb finished 2-for-3 while Paige Curran led all batters with three hits. Roland defeated the Lady Pirates, 10-0 in the nightcap. Losing pitcher Cheyenne Davidson and Natalie Casteel had one hit apiece to lead Gore (1-5).
WAGONER 15, BOOKER T WASHINGTON 3 — Jaziah Pierce drove in four runs on two hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the win. Kenzie Fourkiller got the win as she allowed one hit over 2-2/3 innings. Wagoner (5-1-1) tallied 13 walks on the night with Emma Otto and Camaya Renshaw collecting two free passes apiece. Renshaw also finished with two of The Lady Bulldogs’ five stolen bases.
MUSKOGEE 3, BARTLESVILLE 2 — In a hard fought game, Muskogee had just enough to outlast the Lady Bruins and grab the win. Kyra Rowland earned the win for the Lady Roughers despite allowing nine hits over seven innings. Lariah Stewart and Peyton Jackson both finished with two hits in leading Muskogee. Stewart, Jaye Barnoski and Gabbi Davis each drove in one run.
CHECOTAH THREE-WAY — Hailey Prince tossed a complete game shutout and led Checotah to a 10-0 win over Okemah on Monday. She allowed one hit. The Lady Cats scored seven runs in the second inning to go up 8-0 and secure the win. Maci Britt led with two RBIs and three runs. Shaelynn Casey pitched a perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Meeker in the nightcap. At the plate, Casey had one hit and scored three times. Aurora Madewell had the hot bat for Checotah (3-4) as she led with two hits and four RBIs.
HILLDALE 12, JAY 1 — Macie Mackey drove in four runs on three hits as Hilldale cruised to the win over Jay. The Lady Hornets (2-1) used a five run third inning to go up 8-1 as Finlee Allred picked up the win in the circle. Kensley Allen added three hits and Addyison Sands finished 2-for-2.
HASKELL 10, SALINA 0 — RayLin Morgan was dominant in the circle as she pitched a two-hit complete game shutout and rang up 15 strikeouts. RayLin Morgan and Cheyanna Morgan both blasted solo home runs in the top of the second inning to help give the Lady Haymakers a 3-0 advantage. RayLin Morgan finished with two hits along with Kaylee Boutwell who had two RBIs. Saylor Brown also had two RBIs.
WEBBERS FALLS AT CENTRAL — Cancelled, possibly to be rescheduled
PORTER AT LOCUST GROVE — Rained out
VOLLEYBALL
SALINA 3, WAGONER 2 — Wagoner started strong and won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-18, respectively. Salina, though, would not go quietly winning sets three and four by identical scores of 25-21. In the final set, the Lady Bulldogs (1-4) fell short, 15-12. Lanie Brown had 15 kills and four digs while Presley Olson added 14 kills and nine digs. Avril Mackey contributed five kills and five digs and Hallie Sampson ended with 20 assists.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Okay at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
Kinta at Braggs, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Hulbert at Oktaha, 10 a.m.
Eufaula at Roland, 5 p.m.
Talihina at Porter, 4 p.m.
Quinton at Warner, 6 p.m.
Gans at Gore, 4 p.m.
Dewey at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Ponca City at Muskogee, (2) 4 p.m./ 6 p.m.
Sallisaw at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Locust Grove at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Caney Valley at Haskell, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wagoner at Verdigris, 6 p.m.
Union at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
