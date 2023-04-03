BASEBALL
HASKELL 20, LIBERTY 3— Haskell went up 13-0 after the first inning and finished the game with 20 hits. Brannon Westmoreland went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and Lucas King followed with four hits for the Haymakers (6-2). Brady Neal and Lane Mann both contributed three RBIs.
WARNER 6, VIAN 1 — Jace Jackson gave up five hits as he picked up the win on the mound for Warner. Adam Thompson led the Eagles with three hits while Austin Spradlin, Kaleb Spradlin, Cole Mayfield and Colton Swimmer each collected two hits.
EUFAULA 13, CHECOTAH 3 — Eufaula dominated rival Checotah in District 3A-7 action. Draven Gragg finished with two hits, both of them home runs, and four RBIs to pace Eufaula (10-5, 8-1) which scored six runs in the sixth inning to solidify the game. Bronson Bouher had one hit for Checotah (0-12, 0-5).
WEBBERS FALLS 6, OKAY 5 — Webbers Falls won in dramatic fashion, thanks to a walk-off error at the end of the game to topple Okay (1-4), which only had three hits.. The game was tied at five in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored one run for the Warriors. Blaize Herriman was 2-for-3 to lead Webbers Falls (7-7).
PERKINS-TRYON 8, HILLDALE 5 — Cole Leach toed the rubber for Hilldale as he allowed three hits and four runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one. Bucky Kelly and Brayson Parker entered the game in relief, throwing three and a third innings and two innings, respectively. The Hornets scattered eight hits in the game. Caynen David and Mason Pickering both collected two hits to lead Hilldale.
MUSKOGEE SWEPT BY ENID — Muskogee remains winless in district action as the Roughers lost both games to Enid. Muskogee fell 17-5 in the first game as Enid jumped out 10-0 in the first inning. Ben Fullbright was 2-for-2 in leading the Roughers (4-12, 0-8 6A-4). In the nightcap, MHS lost 20-2.
PORTER 9, MOUNDS 0 — Porter (17-5) was led by Logan Crain who had two hits and two RBIs. Mason Plunk threw a gem on the mound as he pitched a shutout with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
FORT GIBSON 4, STIGLER 1 — Fort Gibson improved to 13-3 overall and 7-0 in District 4A-8.
SLOWPITCH
OKTAHA 5, WISTER 1 — Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha (7-1) racked up eight hits on the day as the Lady Tigers beat Class 3A Wister. Ava Scott and Ryleigh Bacon had two hits apiece while Payton Stewart got the win in the circle as she went seven full innings and allowed four hits.
EUFAULA WINS TWO — The Class 5A Lady Ironheads defeated cross town rival Checotah, 16-3 in the first game. Eufaula scored 12 runs in the top of the second inning and was led by Kate Pippenger, Shyanne Madewell and Katie Tidwell all with two hits. Madewell and Tidwell had two RBIs each, while Gabbi Noriega had three. Checotah (1-11) was paced by Mahalia Brown and Kyah Black with one hit apiece. In the second contest, Eufaula (9-4) beat Henryetta, 9-1. The Lady Ironheads scored five runs in the second inning to take a 7-1 lead. Noriega was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Tidwell had three RBIs.
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Jaliyah Simmons was a triple shy of batting for the cycle in Class 6A Muskogee’s 9-6 win over Chelsea. Simmons finished 4-for-4 with two singles, a double and a fourth inning home run which made the MHS lead 7-3. Bartlesville defeated Muskogee in the nightcap, 11-1. Simmons, along with Feather Johnson, Gabbi Davis and Lariah Stewart all finished with one hit for the Lady Roughers (10-5).
HEAVENER 18, PORUM 14 — Porum tried to overcome a 12-0 deficit by scoring nine runs in the fourth inning, but the rally was not to be against Class 4A No. 9 Heavener. Mesa Coulston and Zoe Davis both finished 2-for-4 in leading the Lady Panthers (7-5).
WARNER 8, QUINTON 2 — Warner (4-2) scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead and the advantage. Kami Hamm was 4-for-4 at the plate while Jensyn Foreman and Kaylen Park both collected three hits and had three RBIs between them. Harlie Chesser, Peyton Sikes and Alexis Fowler all finished with two hits.
STILWELL SLOWPITCH TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson took a 13-1 win over Spiro as the Lady Tigers scored all their runs in the third inning. Laynee Stanley was 2-of-3 with three RBIs to lead Fort Gibson. The Lady Tigers (8-4) also picked up wins over Vian, 11-1 and Sallisaw, 7-3.
HASKELL 19, MEMORIAL 4 — An 11 run first inning propelled Class 3A No. 9 Haskell (13-5) to the win as Lynzi Kelly finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Porter at Okay, 4 p.m.
Eufaula at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Perkins at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Stigler at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Canadian, 4 p.m.
Warner at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Dewar, 5 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Okay at Warner, 4 p.m.
Oaks at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Roland, 5:30 p.m.
Hartshorne at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at North Rock Creek/Bethel, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Stilwell Tournament
Haskell at Jenks Festival, TBA
Oktaha at Howe, 4 p.m.
Bixby at Muskogee , 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Keys at Porter, 5 p.m. (girls only)
Owasso at Muskogee, 6 / 8 p.m.
Stilwell at Fort Gibson, 6/ 8 p.m.
Oologah at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
