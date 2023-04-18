BASEBALL
POCOLA 12, WEBBERS FALLS 3 — Webbers Falls found itself in a 6-0 hole after the first inning and it only got worse from there as the Warriors collected just three hits in the loss. Ben Ward, who led things off on the pitcher's mound for Webbers Falls (10-12), allowed zero hits and five runs over two-thirds of an inning. Justin Cole and Luke Pierce entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three innings and one and one-third innings respectively. Isaiah Terrell, Braydan Robinson and Maddux Shelby each managed one hit.
EUFAULA 5, ROLAND 4 — With the game tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Eufaula scored the go ahead run off an error. Draven Gragg and Brett Pippenger both had two hits for the Ironheads (13-11, 11-2 District 3A-7).
WARNER 12, CENTRAL 0 — Wyatt Hamilton, Adam Thompson and Beau Thomas combined to pitch a no-hitter against Central as Class 2A No. 13 Warner scored seven runs in the first inning and finished with 12 hits on the night. Thompson, Jace Jackson, Austin Spradlin and Colton Swimmer all had two hits for the Eagles (12-9).
FORT GIBSON AT SALLISAW — Game moved to Wednesday at Sallisaw at 4 p.m.
OOLOGAH 12, WAGONER 2 — Wagoner had trouble mustering any offense and collected just three hits. The Bulldogs (7-5, 5-4 District 4A-7) fell behind 3-0 in the first inning before coming back to cut the lead to 3-2. Oologah then scored six runs to pull away in the bottom fifth. Kale Charboneau, Cody Wheeler and Boston Wybrant were responsible for Wagoner’s hits.
MUSKOGEE 6, BOOKER T WASHINGTON 5 — Muskogee got out to a six run lead in the fifth inning and held on for its first district win of the year. The Roughers (9-14, 1-10 6A-4) were led by Dale Grant who finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Grant also picked up the win on the hill as he ended the night allowing five runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 6, HILLDALE 2 — Cole Leach took the loss for Hilldale, going four innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out six. Chandler Wood, Leach, Mason Pickering, and Caynen David all had one hit to lead the Hornets (13-8, 6-6 4A-6).
CHECOTAH 14, KEYS 11 — Checotah’s winning streak moved to six games with a district win over Keys. The Wildcats (8-15, 3-8 3A-7) were powered by Bronson Bouher, Jonah Marshall, Dallas Carter, Levi Lowe, Jacob Jones and Jim Rainbolt all with two hits apiece.
HASKELL 16, PORTER 9 — An eight run third inning gave Class 2A No. 17 Haskell the momentum and advantage early, but Class A No. 17 Porter tied the game with five runs in the top of the fourth inning. But the Haymakers took back the lead, 9-8 in the bottom half of the fourth and never trailed. Brannon Westmoreland and Dylan Ozinga both finished with three hits and three RBIs for Haskell (10-8). Tyler Durrett, Mason Plunk and Ladyn Smith all had three hits for Porter (21-12). Durrett had three RBIs and Plunk had two.
SLOW PITCH
MUSKOGEE THREE -WAY –- Muskogee was stymied by Berryhill in an 8-0 shutout. Shay Grissom toed the rubber for the Lady Roughers as she lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and eight runs. Kambri Johnson finished with two hits in three at bats to lead all MHS batters. Berryhill followed up with an 11-7 win in the nightcap. In the bottom of the third inning, Muskogee tied things up at 5-5 when Gabbi Davis singled to score one run, but
Berryhill pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Jaliyah Simmons led things off for MHS as she allowed one run on one hit. Grissom threw seven innings in relief out of the bullpen. Grissom and Jaye Barnoski each collected three hits to lead Muskogee. The Lady Roughers (16-12) did get a 7-0 win over Memorial earlier in the day.
OKTAHA WINS TWO — Peyton Stewart pitched the shutout as Oktaha opened with a 10-0 win over Haskell. Kirsten Berry, Stewart, Peyton Bryan, and MacKenzie Eaves each managed two hits to lead the Lady Tigers. Hannah Focht and Bryan both had second inning home runs for Oktaha. Hayden Ward took the loss for the Lady Haymakers (19-10) while Josie Enkey and Cheyanna Morgan accounted for Haskell’s two hits in the loss. In the second game, Oktaha cruised past Crowder in a 9-1 decision. Stewart picked up another win in the circle as she gave up one run on three hits over five innings. Ava Scott socked a first inning home run and led the Lady Tigers (19-5) going 3-for-3. Brynna Rodden finished with three RBIs and Brynn Surmont had two RBIs.
GORE 17, SALLISAW 9 — Gore (6-6) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to grab a 10-7 lead and get the win. Lindsay Pierce, who had two RBIs, and Kynley Webb both led the Lady Pirates with four hits while Aspyn Cearly added three hits. Cady Shoemake, Honey McAlister, Natalie Casteel, Emily Daily and Kennedy Williams all finished with two apiece and combined for 13 RBIs.
FORT GIBSON 3, STILWELL 1 — Kaiah Austin started Fort Gibson off strong with a first inning home run to put the Lady Tigers up 1-0 and set the tone for the day. Matty Laney and Miley Wafford gave FTG the winning runs in the fourth inning as Laney hit into a fielder’s choice and Wafford had a sacrifice fly. Austin led the Lady Tigers (11-9) in hits as she finished 2-for-2.
EUFAULA 12, MORRIS 8 — In a back and forth affair, Class 5A No. 15 Eufaula finally took the lead for good, scoring four runs in the fourth inning to go ahead, 10-8. Katie Tidwell had five RBIs on three hits to highlight the Lady Ironheads (18-7). Shyanne Madewell also had three hits and Kate Pippenger finished with two.
PORUM 15, OKAY 7 — After falling behind 5-2 in the first inning, Porum scored two runs in the second to cut the lead to one and then scored five runs in the third to take the lead for good, 9-5. RiLee Miller, Jaelyn Smith, Mesa Coulston, Mercedez Martin and Zoe Davis all had three hits for the Lady Panthers (14-8). Miller, Smith and Coulston all had two RBIs while Courtney Pease added two hits and three RBIs. Alex Collins led Okay (0-9) with two hits and two RBIs.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Haskell at Porter , 4 p.m.
Eufaula at Roland, 4:30 p.m.
Keys at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Oologah at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Central Sallisaw at Gore, 6 p.m.
Booker T. Washington at Muskogee , 5 p.m.
Hilldale at Lincoln Christian, 5 p.m.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson , 5 p.m.
Rattan at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Mounds at Warner
Okay at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Class A District Tournament: Braggs at Crowder, 3 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Porum at Spiro, 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Checotah, 4 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Tahlequah, TBD
Red Oak at Oktaha , 2 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Warner , 4 p.m.
Owasso/Bartlesville at Muskogee, 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Fort Gibson at Hilldale, 6 / 8 p.m.
Claremore Sequoyah at Porter, 6:30 p.m. (girls only)
Bixby at Muskogee, 5 / 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Miami, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
