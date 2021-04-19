Baseball
UNION 6-11, MUSKOGEE 0-4 — The Roughers, coming off last week’s dramatic nine-inning win over Sapulpa, were held to three hits in the opener by Union pitcher T.J. King, who struck out 11.
Webb, Giovani Zapata, Dale Grant had the hits. Webb led off the game with a single to center. Zapata and Grant went back-to-back in the fourth with liners to left and center, respectively, but did not score.
Zapata went three innings, allowing seven hits. Ben Fullbright went three, giving up six hits.
In game two, Jacob Jones tied it in a three-run Muskogee fourth as he stole home. Dale Grant and Jayden Bell both had two hits for the Roughers (2-15, 1-13 6A-4).
OKTAHA 14-19, KETCHUM 0-0 — Oktaha made the 2A-5 showdown a showoff, clinching the title by way of no less than a tiebreaker. In the first of two run-rule shutouts, Jakob Blackwell and Kannon Robinson teamed up on a no-hitter, Blackwell going four innings, striking out nine and Robinson tossing a hitless fifth. Tucker Christian hit a three-run home run. Mason Ledford was 3-for-4.
Christian hit a two-run yard shot in game two and threw a hitless fifth and final inning in game two, striking out two. Canyon Elam hit a three-run home run. Brody Surmont and Kipton Christian were 2-for-2, James Wilson 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hunter Dearman 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Allen went four innings, striking out four and allowing two hits.
JAY 9, HILLDALE 5 — The host Bulldogs (5-13, 4-6 4A-6) upset the Hornets with a six-run second inning off Evan Smith, who was roughed up with five of his seven hits allowed over four innings, including a three-run home run. Four hits in the inning came with two outs.
Offensively, Smith had two hits, the only multi-hitter among the Hornets, who totaled five. He singled home a run in the third and Alex Rowland doubled in a run in the fourth, getting Hilldale as close as they would get following the Jay outburst at 6-3.
The Hornets (19-7, 8-3) postponed the home matchup in the series until Thursday due to expected rain on Tuesday..
CHECOTAH 16, IDABEL 12 — The Wildcats got their first back-to-back wins since March 16 to move to 9-14, 4-7 in 4A-8. Brock Butler and Hayden Price went 3-for-4, Butler doubling twice with three RBIs. Colton Burnett was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Daylen Warrior threw 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out three and allowing one hit.
HASKELL 11, PORTER 1 — The Haymakers (7-6, 7-4 2A-7) made it a blowout with a six-run fifth to lead 10-1. Peter Turner was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Lucas King was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair. For Porter (18-14, 10-4), Cole Phillips and Mason Plunk had the only hits off Brannon Westmooreland, who struck out 10 over six innings.
WARNER 10, HULBERT 0 — The Riders forfeited, lifting the Eagles to 19-6 and 8-5 in 2A-7.
EUFAULA 6-14, HENRYETTA 3-0 — Tye Pippenger was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs in game one. Luke Adcock was 2-for-4. He scattered nine hits and struck out eight. Noah Gray’s single with two outs in the second put the Ironheads up for good at 3-2.
The second game wasn’t as close. Adcock was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Jordan Sutton 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead a 10-hit attack, plenty of help for Josiah Ostrowski, who allowed three hits over five innings in the run-rule win. He struck out six.
Eufaula (14-8, 10-2 3A-8) is a game in the loss column behind Holland Hall with two games left in district play against Beggs.
PORUM 5, OKAY 0 — No other info available.
Slowpitch
CHECOTAH-GORE THREE-WAY — Checotah tied the game with a seven-run sixth, but Gore plated four in the seventh to beat the Ladycats 18-14 in a game that saw 40 hits between the teams Monday.
Harly Welch had a three-run home run for Gore (21-9) in the seventh and Karli Springer started it with a one-out solo home run. Skye Brooksher and Kara Brimm each went 4-for-5 and four others had three hits.
For Checotah (16-13), Amanda Brown’s grand slam in the sixth was followed by Halle Britt’s three-run home run as part of the seven-run sixth. Both drove in five runs each, Britt going 4-for-4.
Checotah beat Morris 6-3 as Britt’s two-run home run put the Ladycats up 4-3 in the fourth. Kaitlyn Searles and Amanda Brown were both 2-for-3.
Gore beat Morris 13-3 as Springer was 4-for-4 with a pair of triples and four RBIs. Brooksher homered and Brimm along with Ralei Brooksher each had three hits in four trips.
PORUM 15, WARNER 8 — Christol Brown was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Courtney Pease drove in three going 1-for-3 for Porum (10-11). Kaylen Park and Peyton Sikes were both 3-for-4 for Warner (2-14).
FORT GIBSON 13, STILWELL 12 — The Lady Tigers struck a blow to the team that will host their district tournament later this week as Abbye Porterfield went 3-for-4, homering twice, and had seven RBIs. Erica Hornback was 3-for-3 and Graci Williams and Baliegh James had two hits each.
Track
ROUGHERS SHINE — Jakayla Swanson won the 200 in 26.42 seconds and gave Muskogee a runner-up finish in the 100 (12.79). Muskogee took second in the 400 relay behind Union, running a 49.48. Union had a 49.18. The Lady Roughers were fifth in the 800 relay (1:49.19).
Swanson anchored the 400 with Rakiya Lang, Kaitlynn McGee and Alexis Nicholson. Lang and Swanson ran with Mya Williams and DeRiyah Lee in the 800.
Ashlen Freeman tied for fourth in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches and was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.64). Joycelynn Gaines Haley also jumped 10-0 and put two Roughers in the tie.
Muskogee’s girls were sixth as a team.
On the boys side, Muskogee was fifth in the 400 relay (44.19) and sixth in the 800 relay (1:33.30).
Running the 400 and 800 for the boys were Raheim Payne, Bryce Duncan, Michael Vann and Kennedy McGee.
Golf
WAGONER WINS AT POTEAU, HILLDALE GOLFER MEDALIST — Wagoner and Hilldale’s rivalry continues headed to regionals as the Bulldogs beat the defending state champs on a scorecard playoff. Hilldale, which beat Wagoner by 103 strokes at the last state tournament in 2019, was runner-up at conference last week to Wagoner.
Hilldale’s Addie Asmus shot an 83 and won by the same fashion against Mechelle Vermillion. Rylie Spaulding was third with a 90, edging Hilldale’s Karlie Kirkhart on a tiebreaker, Caitlyn Henson was fifth with a 91.
Hilldale’s Aubree Glass was sixth.
— Staff
