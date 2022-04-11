Golf
HILLDALE GIRLS WIN — Hilldale shot 345 to win the Cushing Invitational golf tournament on Monday.
Ada was second at 364 and Wagoner was third at 365.
Addy Asmus shot 81 for fifth, Karlie Kirkhart 88 for 10th, winning a scorecard playoff among several including Victoria Wiedel and Adde Glass.
Rylie Spaulding shot 80 for Wagoner and took third. Michelle Vermillion was fourth with an 81.
Beans Factor of Ada shot 73 for medalist honors.
POTEAU INVITATIONAL — Bren Dunlap of Oktaha shot 74, which put him third overall. Kaden Risenhoover of Stigler shot a 71 to win medalist honors. Poteau shot 342 for first place.
Checotah’s Carter Stewart shot 76, one of several at that score including Fort Gibson’s Cooper Crawley. Also for Fort Gibson, which finished fourth at 357, Rylie Ladd shot 91, Jackson Glasby and Aiden Frazier shot 92s.
Peyton Capps shot 90 for Oktaha.
Baseball
UNION 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers had one hit on the day and were shut out, ending a three-game win streak. Dale Grant had the lone hit in a tough offensive day for the Roughers (5-12, 0-9 6A-4). Union exploded for eight runs in the first inning to put the game away early.
OKTAHA 8, PANAMA 0 — The Tigers (17-4) scored five runs in the third inning and cruised to victory at home. Darren Ledford and Brody Surmont each had two hits. Tucker Christian earned the win on the mound tossing four innings and striking out four.
PORUM 12, PORTER 1 — Porum scored in every inning on their way to a lopsided win. Isaiah Sallee had two hits with three RBI’s and Michael Wright had two hits and drove in two runs for the Panthers (14-5). Brayden Catron pitched four innings for the win. Logan Crain took the loss for the Pirates (17-9).
EUFAULA 13, SPIRO 10 — The Ironheads (15-4, 9-2 3A-7) battled out of an early hole to win the high scoring contest. Draven Gragg had a big day at the plate going 3-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs scored. Tyler Lee picked up two hits and knocked in three runs. Luke Adcock earned the win pitching five innings and striking out five. Gragg came on in relief to pick up the save.
WARNER 9, OKAY 1 — Warner (10-6) collected 10 hits on the day and rolled over the Mustangs. Adam Thompson and Wyatt Hamilton each had two hits for the Eagles. Koltin Lusk struck out seven batters over three innings to earn the win.
Slowpitch
BROKEN ARROW 13, MUSKOGEE 6 — In a game that was tied after four innings the Lady Roughers allowed eight runs over the final two frames and dropped a tough one on the road. York, Barnoski, Kye Carter, and Peyton Jackson had two hits apiece.
FORT GIBSON 7, SALLISAW 0 — Graci Williams pitched a complete game shutout and Angel Lyons went 4-for-4. Jordan Hayes and Payton Russell each went 3-for-4 with Hayes driving in three runs. The Lady Tigers evened their record to 9-9.
HASKELL 9, CHECOTAH 0 — Shania Burkhalter hit a two-run home run to highlight a six run third inning for the Lady Haymakers (19-6). Alex Bowden went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI’s. Kaylee Boutwell pitched a complete game for the win.
EUFAULA 14, KEOTA 4 — The Lady Ironheads (12-8) put up nine runs in the first inning and never looked back as they cruised past Keota. Kate Pippenger, McKinzie Crawley, and Kambry Williams each had two hits. Gabby Noriega had a home run.
