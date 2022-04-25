Soccer
FORT GIBSON 2, CASCIA HALL 0 (G) — Sydney Taylor and Jenna Whiteley scored goals for the Lady Tigers (14-1, 7-0), who clinched the 4A-4 championship and will play Wagoner in the first round next Monday. FGHS outshot Cascia 24-5. Jordan Hayes was in goal.
CASCIA HALL 1, FORT GIBSON 0 (B) — The Tigers (8-7, 5-2 4A-4) will wind up third after a goal in the final four minutes and will play a first-round road game in the playoffs. Cascia awaits the outcome of Hilldale’s contest at home Tuesday against Regent Prep.
Golf
ROUGHERS SECOND AT BARTLESVILLE — Muskogee shot 329 and 330 over two 18-hole rounds and at 659 was runner-up teamwise behind Bishop Kelley (319-303—622). Mesa Falleur lost in a playoff to Bishop Kelley’s Will Hennessee after rounds of 75 and 73 (148 total). Hennessee shot 77 and 71. Logan Ridley tied for seventh at 162 after matching 81s. Gabe Kindrick was 10th at 163 (81-82). Krew Thompson’s 92 and 84 gave him a 176.
HILLDALE FOURTH AMONG THREE AREA TEAMS AT CUSHING— The Hornets shot 345, Carson Parker was ninth with an 82, and Ryder Clayborn tied for 10th with an 83 along with Wagoner’s Justin Carter and Gaige Maher. Wagoner shot 352 as a team. Fort Gibson was led by Cooper Crawley with an 84. Perkins Tryon won with a 321.
Carson Newton of Seminole shot a 74 to win individual honors.
2A REGIONAL QUALIFIER — Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap was tied for second individually but qualified for next week’s 2A regional round. He shot 72.
Baseball
RAINOUTS — Tahlequah vs. Muskogee: The two teams will play as scheduled on Tuesday and the makeup for Monday’s game will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Roughers Park….. Hilldale and Eufaula: No makeup. No details on other games.
From Saturday
HASKELL 9, KIEFER 3 — Brannon Westmoreland was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Lucas King was 2-for-4 and Brady Neal drove in a pair of runs as the Haymakers moved to 21-3. Westmoreland struck out 13 and the only hit off him came on a third-inning single.
