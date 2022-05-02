Golf
CLASS 4A REGIONALS
• At 345 and led by Zach Mays’ 81 and followed closely by Justin Carter (82) and Gauge Merz (83), Wagoner finished third at Buffalo Rock in Cushing to qualify for state Monday. Perkins (312) and Cushing (315) were 1-2. Perkins’ Troy Myers won individually with a 73.
• At Pryor Creek, Hilldale got Carson Parker qualified for state as an at-large entry with an 82. Hilldale as a team shot 350 and was fourth. Ryder Clayborn shot 88 and Cash Schuller and Avery Taylor 90 to round out the team total. Drew Mabry of Holland Hall shot 71 to win the tournament. Holland Hall (311) was second behind Cascia Hall (306). Pryor (334) got the final state team berth.
• At Kingfisher, Fort Gibson had one qualify for state. Cooper Crawley shot 81 and Jackson Glasby missed qualifying by one stroke with his 82. Also within range was Parker Lockhart with an 87. Fort Gibson was fifth overall with a 341 total. Bethany got the final of three spots with a 315. Heritage Hall shot 292 to win it.
CLASS 3A REGIONALS — The Eufaula Ironheads were fifth in one of two regionals, this one at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian, and earned their state ticket. with a 339. Christian Heritage shot 303 to win the tournament. Eufaula’s Justin Jones was seventh with a 78 and Alex Parrish eighth at 79. Cascia’s Christian Johnson and Metro’s Wesley Burns topped the scoreboard with 71s.
POSTPONED — The Class 6A regional at Bailey Ranch in Owasso and 2A at Rock Creek Golf Course were postponed to Tuesday, both impacting Muskogee and Oktaha.
Soccer
CASCIA HALL 3, WAGONER 0 (B) — The Bulldogs (5-9) were shut out on the road to end their season with an opening-round knockout. Caiden Dick had seven saves.
HOLLAND HALL 10, HILLDALE 0 (G) — The Lady Hornets were blanked with a knockout goal with two minutes to play. Hilldale finishes 8-8 in coach Michael Foreman’s first season. Holland Hall moves on at 15-1.
POSTPONED — Fort Gibson boys will play Metro Christian at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
