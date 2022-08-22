BASEBALL
OKTAHA 11, HOWE 1 — Oktaha (5-4) came off a game in the Eastern Tournament on Saturday where it had just three hits and bounded How for 10 runs in the first two innings, finishing with 12 hits. Darren Ledford homered and doubled twice in a 3-for-3, two-RBI day. Kipton Christian, Kannon Robinson and Brody Surmont all went 2-for-3. Hunter Dearman was 2-for-4 and homered. Avery Browning and Hadyn Casey combined on a three-hitter over four innings.
FASTPITCH
Checotah at Idabel (2) — Games postponed.
OKTAHA 16, CHOUTEAU 1 — Eight walks and four errors helped Oktaha take advantage with just nine hits on the day. Peyton Bryan was 2-for-2 and Ryleigh Bacone 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Tigers (14-3, 5-1 2A-6). Three pitchers combined on a five-hitter over five innings.
HASKELL 15, OKMULGEE 1 — Haskell (9-3, 4-0 3A-7) rolled behind four batters with two RBIs each —± Riley Westmoreland, Layla Markou, Hayden Ward and Shania Burkhalter. Audrey Turknett and Raylee Morgan combined on a three-inning no-hitter.
EUFAULA 4, HENRYETTA 0 — The Lady Ironheads (9-3, 3-0) kept pace with Haskell as 3A-7 unbeatens. Gabrielle Noriega and Shyanne Madewell had two hits each and Jadence Efurd drove in a pair of runs. Avery Williams scattered six hits and struck out six.
STILWELL 16, WAGONER 7— Wagoner (3-4, 1-2 4A-6) gave up six runs in the first and never recovered. Jaylan Fourkiller was 2-for-4 and Lynzi Romine 2-for-2.
MOUNDS 15, PORTER 12 — Raylee Allison was 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles, Courtney Dickey drove in three runs and Addie Criner had two hits. The teams combined for 24 hits. Porter is 2-11, 0-3 in 2A-7.
PORUM 8, MCCURTAIN 1 — Courtney Pease drove in a pair of runs and Camryn Mann was 2-for-3 for Porum (8-4).
VOLLEYBALL
SKIATOOK 3, OKAY 0 — The Lady Mustangs lost 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 and fell to 4-3 on the year.
From Saturday
FASTPITCH
PORTER 12, PAWNEE 7 — Addie Criner was 3-for-3 and Raylee Allison had a grand slam in a 2-for-4 game.
EUFAULA SPLITS — In the Rogers State Festival, Kambry Williams was 3-for-4 while Eufaula lost to Sperry 5-4, but beat Commerce 3-2 behind two-hit games from Avery Williams and Kate Pippenger.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Wagoner beat Okmulgee 9-1 and Catoosa 2-1. Jorden Neil and Kiwi Birdtail were both 2-for-2 in the win over Okmulgee in a two-inning knockout. Kendra Condict struck out four and didn’t allow a hit over those two innings. Tylen Edwards’ two-run homer was the difference against Catoosa. Condict allowed thre ehits over three innings.
Warner lost to Catoosa 11-0 and 6-1 to Okmulgee.
Gore beat Checotah 2-1 and lost to Kiefer 10-1.
GORE 2, CHECOTAH 1 — No information.
OWASSO FESTIVAL — In a pair of one-hit losses, Jenks beat Muskogee 10-0 and Owasso blanked the Lady Roughers 12-0. Feather Johnson and Peyton Jackson had the solo hits.
BASEBALL
RATTAN 4, OKTAHA 2 — Oktaha went 1-2 in the Eastern Tournament. The Tigers had just three hits.
—Staff
