Girls basketball
WARNER 35, RED OAK 34 — Jordan Jackson sank a tiebreaking free-throw after being fouled on a drive with 2.5 seconds left, helping the Lady Eagles hold off a fourth-quarter charge to win on the road Monday. Harlie Chesser had 14 points to lead Warner in the low-scoring affair.
It was 13-12 at the half and 25-20 going to the fourth. Red Oak led on one occasion, that being in the final quarter. Peyton Sikes answered that with a bump off the glass to regain the lead. Red Oak missed the second of two free throws just before Jackson’s winner.
HULBERT 43, GORE 39 — Kennedy Williams had 12 points, nine in the second half after her team found itself trailing 21-8 at the half only to come up short. Gore is now 5-12.
PORTER 61, HASKELL 49 — Raylee Allison exploded in the second half, scoring 22 of her game-high 26 points to lead the Lady Pirates (8-12) who trailed 30-28 at the half and atoned for a 57-39 loss at Haskell on Jan. 3. Kassidy Pickard had 16 polints. Lynzi Kelley had a hot hand for Haskell (13-8) in the first half, scoring 15 of her 20 points. Riley Westmoreland had 10 points.
MORRIS 57, EUFAULA 43 — Kambry Williams had a game-high 19 points for Eufaula (12-6), including five 3s, four coming in the second quarter that had it at 34-25 Morris at halftime.
CAMERON 53, BRAGGS 33 —Zoey Hall had 10 points to lead Braggs (3-14).
WELEETKA 51, PORUM 44 — RiLee Miller and Courtney Pease had 10 points each for Porum (13-6).
Boys basketball
EUFAULA 60, MORRIS 57 — A maddening charge in the fourth by Morris was held off by Eufaula (8-9), which led 39-29 going to the fourth when the Eagles put up 28 points, including eight 3s. Jake Parish led Eufaula with 21 points. Riley Morgan had 6 and Landon Mills 10.
PORTER 58, HASKELL 51 — Porter moved to 7-12 on the year as Logan Crain had a game-high 23 points including 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, and Mason Plunk had 18 points including 6-of-7 from the line. Sam Hensley added 12 points. Dylan Ozinga and Brannon Westmoreland each had 22 for Haskell (3-16). Ozinga had four 3s and Westmoreland was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.
BRAGGS 68, CAMERON 35 — Braggs improved to 15-7 as Austin Rowan had a game-high 27 points and Tayten Chapa 18, both with four 3s on the night. Daryl Winter had 10.
WARNER 37, RED OAK 30 — Jaxson Cash led Warner (9-10) with 11 points. The Eagles survived being outscored 9-1 in the second quarter and were down 24-14 at the half.
GORE 64, HULBERT 35 — The Pirates (15-3) rolled to their ninth straight win behind a 22-8 first-quarter start and two scoring in double figures — Noah Cooper with 15 and Jackson Duke with 12.
WELEETKA 39, PORUM 35 — Mikey Wright’s nine points was tops for the Panthers (4-15).
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.