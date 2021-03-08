BASEBALL
FORT GIBSON 18, CATOOSA 0 — Two pitching gems have opened the Tigers’ season — the latest their District 4A-6 opener.
Following Hunter Bridges’ no-hitter in a 16-0 win against Skiatook over the weekend, Weston Rouse threw a five-inning perfect game Monday in an 18-0 win over Catoosa. Rouse struck out eight. He threw just 58 pitches.
And the Tigers’ offense isn’t too shabby either.
They pounded out 14 hits after 16 in the opener. That’s 30-0 in two games.
In his only hit, Rouse drove in three runs on a double in the third. He had four RBIs on the day. Kolton Berry was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Hunter Branch was 2-for-2 and Jaxon Blunt and Cody Walkingstick were 2-for-3.
The Tigers go to Catoosa on Tuesday.
BTW 6, MUSKOGEE 5 — Tulsa Washington scored two in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to overcome a 5-3 lead and the Roughers (0-3, 0-3 6A-3, despite outhitting the Hornets 9-8, lost the district encounter on the road.
Pryce Jackson and Jayden Bell had two hits each, Jackson in two trips and driving in two runs. He walked twice. Bell’s came in four trips as the leadoff batter.
Ben Fullbright worked the final two innings and gave up the tying and go-ahead runs. He was in relief of Charles Mason, who threw four innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. The Roughers will get a shot at redemption in their home opener Tuesday.
HILLDALE 12, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 1 — Kielton Siedlik allowed one hit and struck out 14 as the Hornets (4-0, 1-0 4A-6) remained unbeaten on the year. He walked no one. Caynen David was 2-for-4 as the Hornets ran away with it despite just six hits. The Eagles had four errors and their pitching surrendered five walks and hit four Hornets, who also won on a walkoff single by Austin Fletcher in Saturday’s win over Stigler.
OKTAHA 21-16, AFTON 0-0 — Hunter Dearman made his only hit in three trips in game two count big, a grand slam as part of five RBIs as Oktaha (2-0, 2-0 2A-5) swept easily in their season openers. Tucker Christian was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Gabe Hamilton was 2-for-3 and Mason Ledford drove in a pair of runs. Ledford worked the final inning of a four-inning, one-hit combo started by Jakob Blackwell, who allowed no hits, walked no one and struck out seven in a three-inning game.In game one, Ledford was 2-for-3 with two doubles and seven RBIs. Tyler Allen was 2-for-2. Allen and Hamilton combined to no-hit the hosts, Allen striking out two in an inning and Hamilton five in two frames.
PORTER 10, CHOUTEAU 4 — Both teams had seven hits but the Pirates (3-2, 3-0 2A-7) got more mileage from theirs. Brandon Welch’s two-run home run highlighted a 2-for-2 day and the Pirates had seven hits. Cole Phillips drove in three runs on a double and Kaleb Brewer drove in a pair of runs. Welch got the win in 4 1/3 innings, striking out nine around a two-hit effort.
HARTSHORNE 9, WARNER 3 — The Eagles (2-1, 2-1 2A-7) let it get away after taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the second. Trevor Capps had two of their three hits in three trips.
WAGONER v. JAY — The two-game series that was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday changed to March 24 at Wagoner and April 7 at Jay as makeups.
STIGLER 8, CHECOTAH 1 — Kason Flud’s fielder’s choice in the seventh was the only run for the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1). Colten Burnett was 2-for-2.
GOLF
ROUGHERS WIN — Muskogee won its own golf tournament at Muskogee Golf Club today with a 323 team score. Mesa Falleur was first with a 72. Carter Stewart was fourth at 81, followed by Ty Glover (83), Logan Ridley (87) and Pavan Patel (100). The Roughers won their opening tournament last year before COVID canceled the season. Before that it had been at least six years to the last team title. Bixby A was second at 331.
SOFTBALL
GORE 7, MCALESTER 6 — Back to back RBI doubles by Addison Sheffield and Harley Welch in the fifth brought the Lady Pirates (1-0) from behind and ended the scoring. Kara Brimm was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Karli Springer 2-for-2 and Welch 2-for-3 as the Lady Pirates pounded out 13 hits.
HASKELL 9, WARNER 1 — Chassi Dowdy was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs. Caliegh Collins and Reagan Wright had two hits each. Collins and Saylor Brown drove in a pair of runs. Rachell Teal was 2-for-2 as Warner (0-1) had four hits. Haskell (1-1) rebounded nicely after posting 16 hits in its season-opening loss to Checotah but managed just two runs.
CHECOTAH SWEEPS — The Ladycats lost to Henryetta 9-1 then beat Okemah 11-1 to go to 2-1 on the year. Amanda Brown, Bia Fields and Kaitlyn Searles all homered for Checotah. Searles also had a double in a 2-for-3 day. Jordyn Combs was 3-for-3 and Fields, Searles and Kloee Vanmeter were 2-for-3. Fields scattered eight hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.