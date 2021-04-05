Baseball
OWASSO 13, MUSKOGEE 8 — The Roughers (1-10, 0-9 6A-3) showed some offensive spunk especially in a six-run seventh and wound up with 11 hits, including 2-for-3 games from Jayden Bell, Charles Mason and Dale Grant, with a 2-for-4 game from Antonio Zapata, but were outhit 12-11. Owasso is 17-2 and 7-2.
WAGONER 11, CATOOSA 5 — Trailing 5-2, the Bulldogs (8-8, 4-4 4A-6) jumped on Catoosa (6-16, 3-6) for seven runs in the fifth to take the lead for good. Trey Wood and Colton Hill both doubled in runs and Chase Nanni singled in another. Nanni was 3-for-4. Darius McNack was 2-for-4 and drove in a team-high three runs. Hill and Jones also had two hits. Toby Campbell threw three innings of three-hit ball in relief of Wood, who had six hits allowed over four innings.
SALLISAW 14, CHECOTAH 5 — Five multiple-hit guys for the Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 4A-8) helped produce 12 hits on the day, but Checotah stranded eight baserunners. Colton Burnett was 3-for-4 and Kason Flud, Brock Butler, Clancy Campbell and Zack Mullen were all 2-for-4. Sallisaw (16-9, 8-1) had 14 hits but was aided by eight walks.
HARTSHORNE 5, PORTER 3 — A five-run fifth gave Hartshorne (16-3, 6-0 2A-7) all its eggs in one basket in downing Porter (16-11, 8-1), buoyed by six walks and the only hit of the game, that coming off Pirate pitcher Jackson Cole in relief. Brandon Welch threw four innings, struck out nine but walked eight.
OKTAHA 5-11, QUAPAW 0-1 — In a battle of district unbeatens, Oktaha’s Jakob Blackwell held Quapaw to two hits over seven innings in the opener, striking out 10, and Tyler Allen threw a two-hitter over five in the second game. Allen and Tucker Christian had two hits each of the Tigers’ five in the first game. Mason Ledford, James Wilson and Hunter Dearman all had two hits of nine teamwise in the second game. The Tigers are 13-9 and 8-0 in 2A-5.
WARNER 15, CHOUTEAU 2 — The Eagles (13-6, 4-5 2A-7) bounced back from a loss in the Gore tourney title game, pounding out 10 hits. Trevor Capps and Dalone Logan both homered. Capps, Adam Thompson and Landon Swallow had two hits each.
HASKELL 16, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 1 — The Haymakers’ Brannon Westmoreland allowed two hits over five innings, striking out six. Peter Turner was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Fernando Gonzales and Daveion Lockett each had 2-for-2 games, Gonzales plating three runs. Haskell is 6-2, 6-1 in 2A-7. Chouteau is 6-8 and 1-7.
GORE 13, GANS 1 — The Pirates (14-7) have won five straight. Gunner Dozier got the win on the mound striking out six in three innings, allowing two hits. Weston Shanks was 3-for-3 with a double and triple.
EUFAULA 15, HOLDENVILLE 4 — The Ironheads moved to 7-6 overall, 5-2 in 3A-8 while dropping Holdenville to 7-12 and 1-8.
WEBBERS FALLS 11, KEOTA 3 — Webbers is 11-4 on the year.
Slowpitch
FORT GIBSON WINS TWO — Angel Lyons was 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, driving in seven runs as Fort Gibson beat Sallisaw 21-4. Amber Lawson homered in a four-RBI day and Graci Williams was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Lady Tigers (4-7) also beat Roland 18-6 as Abbye Porterfield homered twice and drove in four runs. Lyons and Baleigh James both homered.
CHECOTAH-WARNER THREE WAY — Checotah (9-8) beat Warner 22-2 and Hulbert 11-3. Against Hulbert in their opener, the Lady Cats got a 3-for-3 game from Maci Britt and a 2-for-3, four-RBI outing from Kaitlyn Searles. Kloee Vanmeter was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Against Warner, Bia Fields drove in four runs in a 3-for-5 game. Jordyn Combs and Halle Britt were both 3-for-4, driving in three runs. Harlie Chesser had two hits for Warner.
Warner closed the gap against Hulbert with seven in the seventh and lost 16-14. Kylie Carlton was 4-for-4 with Karolyn Baker collecting three hits. Kaylen Park was 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs. Warner is 2-12.
Golf
HILLDALE SECOND AT COWETA — The Lady Hornets shot 374 and were six strokes behind Bishop Kelley. Addy Asmus was third with an 97 and Karlie Kirkhart fifth at 96. Adde Glass shot 96, Victoria Wiesel 98 and Aubree Morton 100.
