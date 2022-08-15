Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 14, WESTVILLE 3 — After a 2-1 tournament weekend, Fort Gibson returned home Monday and cruised by Westville in district play, getting a lot of mileage out of seven hits to go to 6-2 on the year. Kristjan Cantrell was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs. Kaiah Austin ha two hits and three other Lady Tigers — Graci Williams, Kendal Thouvenel and Paige Cooper — all had two hits.
Erica Hornback won in the circle, scattering six hits and struck out seven.
DALE 13, WARNER 2 — Warner fell to 0-6 but got a pair of two-hit games from Kami Ham and Peyton Sikes.
HASKELL 6, MORRIS 5 — Riley Westmoreland’s single in the sixth drove in a pair of runs, one aided on an error, just before Lynzi Kelley doubled her home for the go-ahead run and Haskell (5-1) edged Morris. Westmoreland and Kelley each had two hits. Saylor Brown was 2-for-3 including a three-run home run for the game’s first runs, and Hayden Ward was 2-for-4. RayLin Morgan allowed five hits and struck out six.
POCOLA 5, OKTAHA 2 — Both teams had five hits and three errors each, but Oktaha came up short in the run column. Ava Scott, Peyton Bryan, Kirsten Berry, Mackenzie Eaves and Ryleigh Bacon all had one hit as the Lady Tigers fell to 8-3.
EUFAULA 6, HOLDENVILLE 3 — Kate Pippenger was 2-for-3 with a triple and Avery Williams 2-for-4, but it took Shyanne Madewell’s steal of home in the sixth to break a 3-3 game in a tussle that was tied twice up to that point. Williams struck out 12 and allowed six hits. Eufaula is 4-2 on the year.
BROKEN BOW 13, CHECOTAH 1 — The Savages no-hit the visiting Ladycats (1-4).
—Staff
