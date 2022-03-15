Baseball
CASTEEL (ARIZ.) 8, FORT GIBSON 4 — In the Best of the West Tournament in Arizona, the Tigers (3-1) gave up a four-spot in the first and fifth innings which proved costly despite outhitting the area squad, 7-6.
After a leadoff single, Wyatt Pierce stole home in the first for a brief 1-0 Tigers' advantage. Hunter Branch had a double and RBI. Grant Edwards hit two batters, gave up a walk and a two-out triple which made it a 4-1 deficit.
Edwards would throw four innings. allow three hits and walk four. Brody Rainbolt and Hunter Bridges each worked an inning. Rainbolt gave up two runs on three hits.
WEBBERS FALLS 3, DEPEW 2 — Webbers Falls (4-3) made the most of a little, managing just two hits. Daylan Jarrard scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Maddux Shelby was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run in the fifth. Caleb Dishman and Ashton Davis had the hits. Ben Ward struck out nine and gave up two hits in five innings. Skelly Taylor had four strikeouts around one hit over two innings.
EUFAULA 7-8, HEAVENER 3-1 — Luke Adcock was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, Matt Clover and Ethan Metcalf also had two hits each, both driving in runs, and the Ironheads (3-3, 2-2 3A-7) coasted in game one. Adcock allowed three hits and struck out 10 over seven innings for the win. In game two, Draven Gragg was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Hayden Robinson was 3-for-4 and Adcock and Josiah Ostrowski both had two hits. Ostrowski scattered five hits over six innings while striking out nine. Hayden Robinson worked an inning of relief, giving up a run and striking out one.
CROWDER 5, GORE 4 — No information.
PORTER 7, CANADIAN 0 — Brandon Welch and Mason Plunk combined on a one-hitter. Welch, who went four innings, struck out 10, Plunk five over three innings. With the bats, Welch was 2-for-3 with a home run, and Kaleb Brewer was 2-for-5.
RED OAK 8, WARNER 5 — Warner (1-2) outhit Red Oak 11-6 but fell on the road. Jace Jackson was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Caden Thompson was 2-for-4. Cole Mayfield also drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-3 afternoon. Koitin Lusk, Wyatt Hamilton and Adam Thompson combined for 10 strikeouts. Thompson had four, but Lusk gave up four walks and five runs over two-thirds of an inning.
—Staff
Fort Gibson vs. Notre Dame Prep, 9 p.m., Best of West, Arizona
Canadian at Gore, 4 p.m.
Haskell at. Preston, 6 p.m.
Haskell vs. Cameron, 8 p.m.
Oktaha at Salina, noon
Morrison at Porter, 2 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Sal. Central, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cameron at Porum, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.