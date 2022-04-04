Baseball
ENID 10-12, MUSKOGEE 0-0 — The Plainsmen (13-5, 5-2 6A-4) packed all of their runs in a six-run fourth and a four-run fifth in game one. Anthony Watson and Jacob Jones had Muskogee’s hits. The second game also saw a couple of big innings — a four-run first and a five-run fifth as the visitors in the doubleheader. MHS doubled their hit output — Dale Grant, Jayden Bell, Gio Zapata, Thairenn Thompson and Jarrett Crawford were each 1-for-2 as MHS (2-11, 0-8) had five hits.
HILLDALE AT PERKINS — Rainout. Doubleheader at Hilldale on Tuesday.
WARNER AT OKTAHA — Rainout.
SALLISAW CENTRAL AT PORTER — Rainout.
EUFAULA AT CHECOTAH — Rained out.
WAGONER AT HOLLAND HALL —Rainout.
HASKELL AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN — Rainout.
OKAY AT WEBBERS FALLS —Rainout.
HULBERT AT PORUM — Rainout.
Slowpitch
HASKELL LOSES PAIR— Playing at the Jenks Festival, hits were 17-15 in favor of Jenks, but the 15-7 score in favor of the Trojans wasn’t as close for Haskell. Alex Bowden and Lynzi Kelley had three hits each and Reagan Wright homered for Haskell. This came just four days after a game in which both teams combined for 53 hits, with Haskell winning 21-20 in the Haskell Tournament. The Lady Haymakers capped the night dropping an 11-10 decision to Broken Arrow, as the Tigers plated four runs in the final inning for a walk-off win. Haskell outhit BA 19-14, led by Kelley’s 4-for-4 game. Saylor Brown and RayLin Morgan homered.
FORT GIBSON AT POCOLA (2) — Rainout.
OKTAHA AT BEGGS — Rainout.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.