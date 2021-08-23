Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 4, OKTAHA 2 — Jordan Hayes’ two-out triple plated Graci Williams with the go-ahead run in the fourth and Fort Gibson shook the doldrums of a five-game losing streak at Oktaha, winning 4-2 on Monday.
Cantrell was 3-for-4. Hayes and Williams were both 2-for-4. Kaiah Austin was also 2-for-4.
“We’ve played hard and been right there in some games and we have five freshmen in the lineup but like I’ve told them, we can make excuses just so long,” Tigers coach Joe Obregon said. “They worked for this one today. I told them they earned this one. When we lose, it’s on me, when we win, it’s on the girls and my assistants (former longtime Sallisaw baseball and softball coach Larry Coleman and Greg Williams). I think some of our freshmen and sophomores are starting to see they belong.”
Fort Gibson is 2-6. For Oktaha (7-4), Peyton Bryan and Hannah Focht and Gracie Harjo all had two hits. Fort Gibson in all outhit Oktaha 12-11.
HASKELL 16, OKMULGEE 0 — Haskell (7-2, 3-0 3A-7) romped over Okmulgee (5-6, 2-3) R Morgan three-inning no hitter, striking out eight. Riley Westmoreland 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Reagan Wright 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Lynzi Kelley 2 for-3 on the day.
HENRYETTA 5, EUFAULA 1 — The Ironheads fell to 8-4, 1-2 in 3A-7. Kambry Williams singled in the only run for Eufaula in the third after Henryetta (6-6, 3-1) got five in the second.
PORTER 7, LIBERTY 2 — Brittany Welch doubled twice in four t rips and Charmayne Marshall was 3-for-4 for the Pirates (5-7).
WEBBERS FALLS 12, PORUM 0 — No details.
MORRIS 4, CHECOTAH 3 — No details.
MOUNDS 23, WARNER 4 — Jensyn Foreman drove in a pair of runs, as the two-game win streak of Warner (2-11) was stopped.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 1 — The Mustangs won 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 27-25 and are 8-4 on the year.
Baseball
OKTAHA 12, LEFLORE 0 — Hunter Dearman, Maddox Edwards and Jakob Blackwell all drove in a pair of runs. Dearman was 3-for-4 at the plate to lead in that category. Edwards and Mason Ledford combined on a four-inning one-hitter. Oktaha is 8-0.
