Baseball
FORT GIBSON 11, MULDROW 1 — Fort Gibson not only recorded its first official win but it also was a district win as well as the Tigers began 4A-8 unscathed. Starting pitcher Wyatt Pierce, who finished with two hits at the plate, was in control on the mound as he went five innings and gave up just three hits. Gannon Sherl and Landon Nail had three RBIs each while Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse added multiple hits.
EUFAULA 9, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 6 — Eufaula scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to go ahead 8-2 and not look back. Draven Gragg was clutch at the bat for the Ironheads (1-1, 1-0 3A-7) as he drove in five runs on three hits and had a home run as well. Brett Pippenger and Luke Adcock, Who got the win on the mound, both added two hits each.
OKTAHA 11, CENTRAL SALLISAW 1 — Oktaha (1-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead and from there the route was on. Tyler Allen and Dylan Walden led the charge with two hits each. Allen had four RBIs on the night. On the mound, Kannon Robinson picked up the win allowing just one hit through the four innings of play which was called via run-rule.
GORE 13, WEBBERS FALLS 3 — Webbers Falls (1-2) scored three runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 3-3, but in the home half of the third, Gore (1-0) busted the game open with seven runs to go up 10-3 and cruise to the win. Isaiah Terrell and Luke Pierce accounted for the Warriors’ only two hits.
PORUM 11-10, KEOTA 1-0 — Cooper Franklin had four RBIs to lead the Panthers in game one while Walon Dishman and Luke Johnson both finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Isaiah Sallee got the win on the mound with three strikeouts. Kyle Rock and Michael Wright highlighted Porum (3-0) in the second contest as both went 2-for-2 and combined for six RBIs. Braydon Catron was the winning pitcher allowing two hits and striking out eight.
BIXBY 10-15, MUSKOGEE 0-0 — The Roughers fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in district play.
CAMERON 12, BRAGGS 0 — No stats given.
ROLAND AT CHECOTAH — Postponed.
HASKELL AT WARNER — Postponed.
Slowpitch
MUSKOGEE SWEEPS HULBERT — Muskogee (2-0) took the first game against Hulbert 11-6 as the Lady Roughers scored three runs in the third inning to take a 6-3 lead. Jaliyah Simmons led as she went 4-for-5. Jaye Barnoski, Peyton Jackson and Lariah Stewart all collected three hits while Kambri Johnson went 2-for-4. In the nightcap, Muskogee’s McKenzie Robbins pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win. Barnoski was 3-for-3 and Johnson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
OKAY AT BRAGGS — Cancelled.
SEMINOLE AT CHECOTAH — Cancelled.
Soccer
FORT GIBSON 4, OOLOGAH 1 (B) — Urial Sandoval scored two goals on the night and Atlas Potter added an assist and five saves as Fort Gibson picked up its first win. Rex Carr and Elijah Scaggs had a goal each in the victory and Zander Floyd recorded two assists for the Tigers (1-1).
WAGONER 2, VERDIGRIS 0 (B)— Anthony Teyon Jr and Harley Baker had a goal each and Caiden Dick had four saves as Wagoner moved to 2-0.
OOLOGAH 1, FORT GIBSON 0 (G) — Fort Gibson struggled to find the back of the net all night and it cost the Lady Tigers (1-1). Kam Walker and Lilly Whittmore split time as goalie for Fort Gibson who had 15 shots on goal for the night.
VERDIGRIS AT WAGONER (G) — Cancelled due to Verdigris girls basketball in state playoffs.
