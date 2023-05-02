MCALESTER 7, MUSKOGEE 5 — Muskogee couldn't overcome a six run deficit in the third inning and fell to the Buffaloes. Kyle Testerman and Dale Grant led the Roughers with two hits apiece.
PRESTON 10, EUFAULA 5 —- Preston jumped out to a 4-2 lead and never hit the brakes in defeating the Ironheads. Carson Luna had two hits to lead Eufaula.
SOCCER
REGIONALS
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON (G) Carlee Scott scored the first goal and Grace Parker scored the second as Fort Gibson (13-3) defeated Skiatook, 2-0 and advanced to the second round on Thursday night. The Lady Tigers will host Metro Christian.
AT METRO CHRISTIAN (G) — Hilldale’s season came to an end as Metro Christian defeated the Lady Hornets, 5-0. Hilldale's final record is 8-7.
CLASS 3A
AT PORTER (G) — Summit Christian defeated Porter 5-1 on Monday night to effectively end the Lady Pirates’ season. Natalie Perry-Hunter scored the lone goal for Porter (10-5) and Lauren Lindell had the assist.
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON (B) — Fort Gibson (11-5) secured a 2-0 win over Catoosa as Urial Sandoval and Zander Floyd scored one goal each.
AT HILLDALE (B) — Hilldale (13-3) defeated Wagoner 3-1. Brody Haraway, Ryker Milton and Hayden Pickering had one goal each for the Hornets. Hilldale hosts Hollland Hall on Thursday.
Harley Baker had the only goal for the Bulldogs (8-8) and he was assisted by Anthony Teyon Jr. Wagoner is eliminated.
