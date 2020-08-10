Fastpitch
BRISTOW 10, FORT GIBSON 4 — The Purple Pirates held Fort Gibson to four hits in the season opener for both teams.
Angel Lyons hit a two-out, three-run home run in the top of the first to give FGHS an early 3-0 lead. The Lady Tigers held that lead through the fifth at 4-3, but nine hits over the fifth and sixths produced seven runs. Erica Hornback had two hits, most for FGHS.
PORTER 14, WARNER 6 — Brooklyn Spencer was 4-for-4 and drove in five runs as Porter rolled to a win. Brittany Welch also had a multi-hit game going 2-for-3. For Warner, Harlie Chesser and Hannah Powell had the only hits.
GORE 14, CANADIAN 0 — Ralie Brooksher had two hits and was one of three Pirates with two RBIs. Karli Springer and Kara Brimm and Aspyn Cearly were the others.
GORE 12, GANS 0 — Ralie Brooksher drove in five runs. Skye Brooksher and Karli Springer had two hits.
Volleyball
MUSKOGEE 3, COLLINSVILLE 2 —Down 14-12 in the third set, Sophie Reynolds served three straight points and the last an ace. Muskogee (1-0) lost the opening set 15-25, then won 25-20, 25-22, and got the match squared losing 19-25 in the fourth set.
Lexi Reynolds had 14 kills, Paige Irwin 18 digs, Chloe Lamont 14 assists, Chloe Walls nine kills and three blocks.
