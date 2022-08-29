Fastpitch
HILLDALE 16, WESTVILLE 0 — A leadoff single in the fourth stood between Hilldale’s Brooklyn Ellis and a five-inning perfect game Monday as the Lady Hornets (10-1, 5-0) maintained their lead in 4A-6. Ellis struck out nine in running her record to 9-1.
Rylin Clark was the offensive hero, hitting her second and third home run of the season in a 3-for-3, four-RBI game. Layne Sloan was also 3-for-3 and Lilly Beverage, Landrie Sloan and Ellis all had two hits. Westville is 1-13, 0-6.
STILWELL 6, FORT GIBSON 5 (10) — The Lady Tigers were upended on the road and dropped to 9-6, 2-2 in 4A-6. Stilwell is 10-1 and 4-1, one game behind Hilldale.
EUFAULA 3, MORRIS 1 — Eufaula (11-5, 4-1 3A-7) passed its way to victory on two bases-loaded walks in the fourth inning to Jadence Efurd and Kate Pippenger that broke a 1-1 tie.
Pippenger had two RBIs including an RBI double in the first, and Kambry Williams was 2-for-4. Avery Williams hurled a three-hitter, striking out five. Morris is 17-4, 2-3.
PRESTON 12-14, PORTER 0-4 — Porter fell to 3-17, 0-5 in 2A-7 but got four hits in the finale, including an RBI single by Addie Criner for a 1-0 lead in the first and an RBI double in the third by Courtney Dickey that made it 3-2. Preston is 16-1, 6-0.
POCOLA 5, OKTAHA 3 — Oktaha fell behind 4-0 thanks to a first-inning grand slam by Kail Chitwood off Mileigh Needham. Hannah Focht was 2-for-4 for the Lady Tigers, who had five hits. Oktaha is 17-4, 7-2 in 2A-6. Pocola is 19-0 and 10-0.
PORUM WINS PAIR — Porum beat Graham-Dustin 23-0 and Weleetka 12-2 in a three-way Monday to go to 15-5.
Volleyball
MUSKOGEE 3, LOCUST GROVE 2 — Muskogee won on the road losing the first two sets 26-24, 25-18 before rallying in 25-21, 25-18, 15-12 sets to go to 2-3 after starting the year with three consecutive losses. Raegan Essex had 15 kills, Ellie Jimenez 36 assists, Alexis Rodriguez nine kills, Khloie Doughty seven digs and Maddi Havens four aces and six digs.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.