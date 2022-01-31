Basketball
EUFAULA 67, CHECOTAH 54 (B) — Alex Parish had a season-high 33 points, hitting on four 3s, and led three Ironheads (9-5) in double figures.
Parish was also 13-of-15 from the free-throw line including 10-of-11 in the fourth. Justis James and Khelil Deere each had 10. Riley Morgan had three 3s and 9 points overall. Eufaula rushed out to a 17-7 first-quarter lead.
For Checotah (7-11), Maddox Bridges and Montana Warrior each had 19.
BRAGGS 78, WATTS 40 (B) — Jaylen Melton had 19 points, Pablo Posse had 15, Tayten Chapa 14 and Connor Miller-Dause and Austin Rowan had 11. The Wildcats improved to 10-6.
EUFAULA 57, CHECOTAH 32 (G) — Mykah Osborne and Kambry Williams combined for Eufaula’s 12 second-quarter points while in all, Eufaula (10-4) held Checotah to two points and led 27-12 at the half on the way to a win.
Osborne finished with 20 points. Williams was next with 9. Emma Waller led Checotah (4-14) with 8 points.
BRAGGS 54, WATTS 32 (G) —Savanna Dishman had 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. Alex Chandler had 16 points. Braggs is 9-7.
PORTER 68, MOUNDS 42 (B) — Kejuan Reynolds had 23 points to lead all scorers, Caden Willard had 11 and Logan Crain had 10 for Porter (16-3), which led 46-31 at the half.
PORTER 42, MOUNDS 30 (G) — Raylee Allison led Porter (15-4) and all scorers with 18 points. Charmayne Marshall had 12.
