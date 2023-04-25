COLLEGE
BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE SWEEPS OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN — Blake Simpson would not be denied at the plate on Monday, picking up four hits and leading Connors State College to a 11-1 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Cowboys scored five runs in the fifth inning as Simpson, Andres Matias, Elijah Alexander, and Garrett Standifer, all knocked in runs in the inning. Frangely Morel pitched Connors State College to victory. The righty lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out eight. In the nightcap, Griffin Almond and Chase Pair combined for the no-hitter as CSC defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 11-1. Luca Boscarino, Almond, Rody Garcia, and Simpson each collected two hits to lead Connors State College (45-5). Boscarino and Garcia both hit a home run.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
TAHLEQUAH 5, MUSKOGEE 1 — Down 4-0, Muskogee scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Luke Jamison to score Kylin Blue. The Roughers (11-17, 2-11 District 6A-4) scattered five hits as Thairenn Thompson, Dale Grant, Kale Testerman, Jace Paul and Jamison had one hit each.
FORT GIBSON 10, WAGONER 0 — Oklahoma State Commit Weston Rouse pitched a five inning no-hitter and chalked up eight strikeouts to lead Fort Gibson over Wagoner (8-9). Originally scheduled for Tuesday night, the game was moved up a day to Monday. Wyatt Pierce, Landon Nail, Cole Mahaney and Nic Tolbert all collected two hits for the Tigers (22-7).
HILLDALE 11, EUFAULA 3 — Hilldale trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning but the Hornets would not be denied and scored seven runs to take the win. Parker Ireland, Aden Jenkins and Joey Myers led Hilldale (15-10) with two hits each. Eufaula (15-14) was led by Carson Luna who finished 2-for-2 at the plate.
HASKELL 4, WARNER 2 — Haskell broke a 2-2 tie and scored the winning runs in the seventh inning. Dylan Ozinga went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Haymakers (14-9) in hits while Lane Mann led things off on the pitcher's mound and allowed four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out two. For Warner, Austin Spradlin led the Eagles with three hits in four at bats. Justin Duke was on the pitcher's mound for Warner (15-10) and surrendered just one hit over two innings.
OKTAHA 18, DEWER 11 — Dylan Walden was clutch at the plate on Monday, driving in four on three hits to lead Oktaha past Dewar. The Tigers got things started in the first inning when Hunter Dearman homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Kipton Christian got the win for Oktaha as he surrendered two runs on one hit over three innings, striking out four. Maddox Edwards, Avery Browning, and Kannon Robinson all put in work in relief out of the bullpen as Edwards recorded the last seven outs to earn the save. Dearman went 4-for-6 at the plate to lead Oktaha (21-4) in hits.
SLOW PITCH
JENKS 14, OKTAHA 6 — Hannah Focht gave Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run, but in a high scoring affair the Lady Tigers were unable to stop Class 6A No. 4 Jenks. Payton Stewart took the loss for Oktaha as she surrendered 14 runs on 18 hits over five innings. The Lady Tigers (23-7) scattered nine hits in the game, as Brynn Surmont went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead.
PRESTON 11, EUFAULA 10 — Class 4A No. 6 Preston scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the lead and the win over Class 5A No. 15 Eufaula. Gabby Noriega was 3-for-3 with one RBI in leading the Lady Ironheads (20-9) while Shyanne Madewell added two hits and two RBIs.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Warner at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Oktaha at Stilwell, 3:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Tulsa Memorial, 4 p.m./ 5 p.m.
