COLLEGE
CONNORS STATE SWEEPS TCS POST GRAD — Connors State College defeated TCS Postgrad 14-0 on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout in the first of a doubleheader. Elian Cuevas earned the win for the Cowboys as he surrendered zero runs on one hit over four innings with 11 strikeouts. Nelson Mercado threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Garrett Standifer, Tyson Fourkiller, Tanner Almond, Rody Garcia and Elijah Alexander each collected two hits. Garcia drove in four on two hits to lead Connors State past TCS Postgrad 13-7 in the nightcap. Garcia drove in runs on a home run in the third and a single in the sixth.
The Cowboys hit three home runs on the day as Elijah Alexander had a long ball in the second inning, while Gavin Alveti and Garcia went for the long ball in the third. Frangely Morel started the game for CSC, but Jeff Liddell was the winning pitcher. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out two and walking one. Mercado and Chase Pair entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Alexander went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Connors State College (37-5) in hits.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
WARNER 14, SAVANNA 0 — Caden Thompson earned the one-hit shutout victory for Class 2A No. 15 Warner. The Eagles (10-6) registered two home runs on the day when Adam Thompson went deep in the first inning and Austin Spradlin put one out in the second. Warner had ten hits in the game led by Beau Thomas, Spradlin and Jace Jackson with two apiece.
CUSHING 9, HILLDALE 4 — Cushing scored six runs in the second inning to take a 9-3 lead in a District 4A-6 contest over Hilldale. Mason Pickering led the Hornets (11-6, 5-4) as he finished 2-for-3 with one RBI.
VIAN 12, PORTER 4 — Tyler Durret had a grand slam in the fifth inning for Class A No. 17 Porter (18-9).
SPIRO 7, EUFAULA 2 — Eufaula fell behind 3-2 in the first inning and couldn’t get on track. Carson Luna and Luke Adcock finished with two hits apiece for the Ironheads (11-8, 9-2 3A-7).
CHECOTAH 7, HENRYETTA 5 — Checotah improved to 3-15 overall and 1-8 in District 3A-7.
OKAY 18, HULBERT 16 — Chance Burk got the win on the mound and also finished
4-of-6 with four RBIs as Okay (2-6) squeaked past Hulbert. Diezel Davis added three hits and four RBIs while Chase Clark had two hits and three RBIs.
PRYOR 16, WAGONER 6 — Wagoner found itself in a 12-5 hole after the first inning and couldn’t recover. Kale Charboneau went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2 4A-7).
UNION 11, MUSKOGEE 4 — Union took a 8-1 lead as it scored five runs in the fourth inning, as Muskogee continued to dig itself deeper into a hole it couldn't escape. Jarrett Crawford, Thairenn Thompson, Kale Testerman and Ben Fullbright had one hit each for the Roughers (7-13, 0-9 6A-4).
FORT GIBSON 6, POTEAU 0 — Fort Gibson relied on the left arm of Oklahoma State commit, Weston Rouse who ended the night with 12 strikeouts to pick up the win.
Gannon Sherl had two hits and four RBIs at the plate as The Tigers moved to 16-4 overall & 8-1 in 4A-8.
WEBBERS FALLS 14, WELEETKA 11 — Webbers Falls ran off with the lead late in the game as it was tied at nine in the top of the seventh when Maddux Shelby was struck by a pitch, driving in a run. Stryker Chappell got the win for Webbers Falls as he went two and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four. The Warriors racked up 11 hits as Chappell, Gunner Carey, and Isaiah Terrell all managed two hits to lead Webbers Falls (10-9) .
PORUM 7, MCCURTAIN 5 — Porum (13-7) stole the lead late, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 5-5 tie and seal the win. Isaiah Sallee and Waylon Dishman both finished 3-for-4 and had three RBIs between them.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 11, HASKELL 10 — Rejoice Christian scored two runs in the bottom fifth to come from behind and clinch the win over Class 2A No. 18 Haskell. Dylan Ozinga and Brannon Westmoreland had two hits apiece for the Haymakers (7-6).
SLOW PITCH
OKTAHA 17, HASKELL 4 — Ava Scott was clutch at the plate as she drove in four runs on two hits to lead Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha. The Lady Tigers (15-3) saw the ball extremely well as they managed three home runs on the day, one each from Scott, Hannah Focht and MacKenzie Eaves. Brynn Surmont and Focht had three hits each. Class 3A No. 7 Haskell (18-7) had five hits in the loss as RiLee Morgan and Lynzi Kelly had two apiece.
MUSKOGEE 19-15, CHECOTAH 2-3 — Class 6A No. 12 Muskogee blew game one wide open as it scored 14 runs in the sixth inning to dominate Checotah. Shay Grissom went 3-for-4 to lead while Jaye Barnoski and Kambri Johnson had two hits each. Mahalia Brown, Khyli Miller and Kenadee Jones all tallied one hit for Checotah. In the nightcap, The game was tied 3-3 after the first inning but Muskogee took control for good in the second to go up 6-3. Barnoskie finished with four hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Roughers (14-7). Johnson, Grissom and Gabbi Davis added two hits. Checotah (1-15) had four hits as Miller and Kyah Black had one apeice.
WARNER 12, WEBBERS FALLS 0 — Jensyn Foreman pitched the shutout for Warner (5-2) as she allowed three hits over five innings with five strikeouts. Harley Cheser collected four hits and was a triple shy of completing the cycle as she belted a single in the first and second inning, homered in the fourth, and doubled in the fifth. Webbers Falls dropped to 2-10.
VIAN 11, GORE 0 — Lindsay Pierce was 2-for-2 for Gore (5-5) in the loss.
BROKEN ARROW SWEEPS FTG — Class 4A No. 10 Fort Gibson had just three hits in a 13-0 loss to Broken Arrow in the first game. Laynee Stanley, Erica Hornback and Kaiah Austin had one hit apiece. In the following game, an 8-3 loss, Fort Gibson led 2-1 but lost the lead in the fourth inning as Broken Arrow scored four runs to go up 5-2. Hornback and Austin both finished 2-3 with one RBI apiece to lead FTG (10-6).
SOCCER
METRO CHRISTIAN 6, WAGONER 0 (G) — Beth Moore registered 20 saves as Wagoner (5-5, 1-2) lost a District 4A-3 game.
METRO CHRISTIAN 3, WAGONER 2 (B) — Harley Baker, and Trenton Edwards scored a goal apiece as Wagoner (6-5, 2-1 4A-3) dropped a district game. Ethan Muehlenweg and Tres Thornton had one assist each while Caiden Dick finished with eight saves.
TUESDAY'S PREP SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Porter at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Spiro at Eufaula , 5 p.m.
Henryetta at Checotah , 4:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Pryor, 5 p.m.
Union at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Cushing at Hilldale , 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.
Central Sallisaw at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Haskell at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Okay at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs at Arkoma, 4 p.m.
Wagoner at Pryor, 5 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Okay at Gans, 4:30 p.m.
Canadian at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Haskell, 4 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Bixby, TBD
Tahlequah at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Salina at Warner, 4 p.m.
Morris at Muskogee., 4:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Poteau at Hilldale , 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Webster at Porter, 5:30 p.m. (girls only)
Broken Arrow at Muskogee, 6 / 8 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Pryor, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Catoosa, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.